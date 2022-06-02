ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tim Henman hails Rafael Nadal's 'unbelievable physicality' after gruelling French Open win against Novak Djokovic but suggests Alexander Zverev will provide a 'mental challenge' in the semis

By Andy Sims, Pa, Paris
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tim Henman believes Rafael Nadal's biggest challenge against Alexander Zverev at the French Open will be mental rather than physical.

Nadal shrugged off a chronic foot injury to beat arch-rival, defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic in four grueling sets on Tuesday night.

The Spaniard, who turns 36 on Friday, faces another huge test of his fitness when he takes on 25-year-old world number three Zverev in the semi-final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRRe0_0fyH4ECu00
Rafael Nadal knocked out Novak Djokovic in a four hour quarter- final on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YTa2_0fyH4ECu00
25-year-old  German player Alexander Zverev is ranked number three in the world

But Eurosport pundit and former British number one Henman said: 'Rafa's physicality is unbelievable.

'Let's wind the clock back to when we saw him walking off the court having lost to Denis Shapovalov and he was limping in Rome.

'Then 10 days later he's in this tournament playing incredible tennis, he had to really pull it out of the bag against (Felix) Auger-Aliassime to go the five sets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Zb34_0fyH4ECu00
Tim Henman believes beating Zverev will be a 'mental rather than physical' challenge for Nadal

'We know he's not getting any younger, but then to recover and to go up against Djokovic - one of his greatest rivals, the number one player in the world - and put in a performance like that, not only the quality of the tennis but his attitude, the physicality for four hours and 12 minutes, it's incredible.

'There's going to be a physical challenge, but it's also a mental challenge because normally when Rafa beats Djokovic in a grand slam it's the final and he gets handed the trophy, but that was the quarter-finals.

'So yes, he does have two days to recover, but this is going to be a tough test even for Rafa.'

Daily Mail

‘We had oysters for breakfast and got home at 10am!’ Will Skelton relives the wild celebrations after La Rochelle’s Euro triumph and explains why French rugby is enjoying a golden era

At 10am last Sunday, Will Skelton had still not been to bed. He drank through the night, man of the match medal around his neck, and found himself eating oysters for breakfast at La Rochelle’s morning seafood market. ‘There are guys who have still not slept,’ he laughs, answering...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Brazil icon Ronaldo embarks on epic 500km bike ride to fulfil promise after Valladolid's LaLiga promotion, with majority stakeholder admitting he expects to 'suffer' on famous Camino de Santiago journey

Legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo has set off on a gruelling bike ride from the Spanish City of Valladolid to Santiago de Compostela as he's stuck to the promise he made before his club secured promotion to LaLiga. The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker purchased a 51 per cent...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'are ready to DOUBLE Gabriel Jesus' salary to £200,000 to persuade the Man City forward to join the Gunners' despite missing out on the top four... 'with Emirates chiefs already holding talks with his agent'

Arsenal are prepared to double Gabriel Jesus' wage at Manchester City in a bid to lure him to North London, according to reports. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer after Erling Haaland signed for Pep Guardiola's side last month. Manchester City are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Veteran commentator Martin Tyler apologises live on Sky Sports for saying Ukraine goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan would 'soldier on' after injury in World Cup play-off final against Wales

Martin Tyler has issued an apology after carelessly remarking a Ukraine player would 'soldier on' against Wales - amid the ongoing conflict in the country. The veteran commentator was covering the World Cup play-off final between Rob Page's side and the war-torn visitors, with a spot at the Qatar tournament later this year up for grabs.
WORLD
