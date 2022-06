Mama June Shannon is spoken for. The “From Not to Hot” star secretly married boyfriend Justin Stroud on March 23 at a courthouse in Georgia after less than one year of dating, Us Weekly reported Tuesday. Reps for the couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Shannon and Stroud first sparked engagement rumors when Page Six published exclusive photos of the pair ring shopping at a Kay Jewelers store in the Auburn Mall in Auburn, Ala. Shannon, 42, and Stroud, 34, appeared to be in great spirits while browsing the selection and receiving help from a salesperson during most of their...

AUBURN, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO