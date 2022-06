Frontier Group Holdings Inc has agreed to pay a break-up fee of $250 million in a bid to secure its acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc, the companies said on Thursday. The sweetening of the terms comes after proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) urged Spirit shareholders to vote against the deal with Frontier, in part because Spirit failed to negotiate a break-up fee should U.S. antitrust regulators shoot down their deal.

