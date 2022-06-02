ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Jane Moore and Gloria Hunniford channel The Queen at different points in her life as the Loose Women panel host a Jubilee special

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Loose Women panel joined the nation in celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday as they dedicated their show to the monarch.

Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Jane Moore and Gloria Hunniford marked Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne by channelling her at different points in her life.

Kaye, 59, honoured The Coronation of Queen II in 1953 and transformed into 27-year-old Elizabeth, who acceded to the throne at the age of 25 following the death of her father George VI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mpGd_0fyH0cL400
Celebration: The Loose Women panel joined the nation in celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday as they dedicated their show to the monarch (from L-R: Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Jane Moore and Gloria Hunniford)

The gown took eight months of research, design, workmanship and intricate embroidery to complete, and was finalised with a linen robe.

Linda, 64, mirrored a look of Her Majesty's from 2017, where she attended The Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The Queen wore head-to-toe khaki, including a quilt jacket and silk pattern headscarf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bPQt_0fyH0cL400
Good spirits: Kaye, Linda, Jane and Gloria marked Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne by channelling her at different points in her life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcCZo_0fyH0cL400
Milestone: Kaye, 59, honoured The Coronation of Queen II in 1953 and transformed into 27-year-old Elizabeth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSyD4_0fyH0cL400

82-year-old Gloria took a trip back to April 2011, when Prince William wed Kate Middleton.

For her beloved grandson's wedding day, The Queen - known for her signature bright colours and matching hats - wore all yellow, and completed the look with a pearl necklace.

Jane, 60, donned the monarch's army attire synonymous with the 1940s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPo4r_0fyH0cL400
Twinning: Linda, 64, mirrored a look of Her Majesty's from 2017, where she attended The Royal Windsor Horse Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13m0aL_0fyH0cL400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N26yX_0fyH0cL400
Patriarchal: The Loose Women team wrote on their Instagram page: 'The panel transformed into Her Majesty through the years for our Jubilee special! [sic] What's your favourite look?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTfmn_0fyH0cL400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQpPg_0fyH0cL400

As a young woman, the Queen became the first female member of the Royal Family to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member when she became a member of the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) in 1945.

During her service she learned to drive and maintain cars.

The Queen carried out her duties as an Honourary Brigadier in the Women's Royal Army Corps from 1949 to 1953.

When the Women's Royal Army Corps (WRAC) was founded in 1949 as a successor to the ATS, she became an Honorary Senior Controller and later Honorary Brigadier.

She resigned the appointment on becoming Queen in 1953.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtgUp_0fyH0cL400
Yes sir! Jane, 60, donned the monarch's army attire synonymous with the 1940s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjHM7_0fyH0cL400

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'The Royal family voted for me!' Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals the Duchess Of Cornwall supported her on Strictly after she made a surprise cameo on EastEnders with Prince Charles

EastEnders' Rose Ayling-Ellis has revealed Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall voted for her on Strictly Come Dancing and introduced themselves in British Sing Language. In an interview ahead of the Jubilee concert on Saturday, the actress, 27, reflected on when she met the Royal family as they visited...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Four acts for the Queen's seven decades of service: Thousands watch eclectic pageant celebrating best of Britain during Monarch's 70 years on the throne as 'national treasures' including Sir Cliff Richard, Naomi Campbell and Alan Titchmarsh join the parade

Britons watched a marvellous display of seven decades of history celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne as the fourth and final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations came to a close. Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant lasted two-and-a-half hours and cost £15million as the Royals watched down...
ENTERTAINMENT
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaye Adams
Person
Jane Moore
Person
George Vi
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Linda Robson
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Gloria Hunniford
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: A snub for the Queen of celebrities: Buckingham Palace REJECTS Kim Kardashian's pleas to attend the Platinum Jubilee official party after reality star flew to London with boyfriend Pete Davidson for the celebrations

She may be the Queen of celebrities, but Kim Kardashian's dream of joining the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK have been dashed. Despite her best efforts, officials at Buckingham Palace have rejected her pleas to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday. Representatives for the star,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Ii#British Royal Family#Uk#Loose Women#The Royal Family#The Armed Services#Ats
Daily Mail

'I think they have a thing going on': Rod Stewart jokes about wife's crush on Prince Charles ahead of rocker's Jubilee performance

Rod Stewart has joked that his wife Penny Lancaster has a 'thing going on' with Prince Charles as the rocker detailed his wife's crush on the royal. During the bizarre BBC Breakfast interview the legendary rocker, 77, also said the Queen is like a sister to him, ahead of his performance at the Jubilee concert on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final. The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer. But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Prince Harry's jokey manner masked 'inner anxiety' about his new status as a royal B-lister, claims body language expert, who says both brothers 'leaned on wives for emotional support' at St Paul's Cathedral

Prince Harry's 'inner anxiety' about his new lesser status in the royal family couldn't be masked by his jovial manner at St Paul's Cathedral today, a body language expert has claimed. The Duke of Sussex, 37, appeared in high spirits at the National Service of Thanksgiving, as he sat with...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'How can you butcher Sweet Caroline?' Rod Stewart leaves fans unimpressed as he sings Neil Diamond's tune at Platinum Jubilee concert and reveals he recently recovered from Covid

Rod Stewart left fans unimpressed on Saturday evening as he belted out Sweet Caroline during the star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert. The singer, 77, got the crowd dancing as he sang Neil diamond's much-loved tune with his recognisable raspy vocals. While partygoers went wild for Rod's cover, BBC viewers felt Rod...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former Bachelor stars Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne have 'a big career in radio' says ARN boss - as their Life Uncut podcast tops more than 1.7million downloads each month

They are arguably two of Australia's biggest podcasters. And now a top radio boss has suggested Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne will have a 'big career in radio'. It comes after the former reality stars took their podcast to the next level last year by signing a deal with the KIIS Network to take Life Uncut to commercial radio.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A family affair! Princess Eugenie's son August, 1, and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, 6, make their first official appearances as they join their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Princess Eugenie's son August and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie have made their first official appearances at a royal family event when joining their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant today. Eugenie, 32, could be seen bouncing son August, one, on her knee while attending the event alongside her husband Jack...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'From Ginger Spice to Cringer Spice': Geri Horner leaves viewers unimpressed with 'forced' Party at the Palace message to the Queen during star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert

Geri Horner left viewers unimpressed on Saturday evening after a 'forced' Party at the Palace message to the queen during star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert. The Spice Girl - best known as Ginger Spice - was one of many famous faces to who sent a video tribute to mark her 70 years on the throne.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Elton John's performance of Your Song is projected onto Buckingham Palace for Platinum Jubilee concert - after slamming claims he appeared 'frail'

Elton John wowed audiences with a pre-recorded rendition of Your Song during the Party at the Palace concert for the Platinum Jubilee on Saturday. Footage of the singer, 75, who was unable to perform in person due to his touring commitments, delivering the heartfelt ballad was projected onto Buckingham Palace itself while people waved their glowing wristbands in the air.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

381K+
Followers
42K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy