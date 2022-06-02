Oakridge Dairy Farm tractor

ELLINGTON, Conn. — “Between the farm and the home delivery, we used about 150,000 gallons of fuel each year,” said Seth Bahle. Seth Bahler is a family farm owner and runs The Modern Milkman and Oakridge Dairy in Ellington. “We modernized it where it’s a subscription and...
BROOKFIELD — Amid a statewide boom in public trail usage, plans to extend the Still River Greenway roughly two miles to Brookfield’s border with New Milford took another step forward this week with a contract in place between the town and a global-engineering firm now tasked with studying the trail’s route to the north.
WINDSOR — Town officials want to hear from residents before making a decision on zoning regulations that could limit or prohibit the sale of recreational or medicinal marijuana in town. As such, they’re circulating a survey for residents to weigh their concerns. When residents access the online survey,...
Two Chip's Restaurant locations in Connecticut are closing their doors effective immediately. The Southington and Wethersfield Chip's locations are closed until further notice effective Friday. “Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult decision; however, this decision is absolutely consistent with my brother George’s much larger strategic vision...
A Connecticut restaurant known for its all-day brunch has opened a fun new location in Western Massachusetts complete with rubber duckies, bathtubs with bubble balls, unique drinks, and fanciful food. Popular in several locations in Hartford County, the latest The Place 2 Be restaurant threw open its doors to the...
I just read a social media post from one of my favorite breakfast spots that is really bad news for pancake lovers in the Greater Hartford area. Chip's Family Restaurant, which had 5 locations across Connecticut, has just announced on their social media that they have permanently closed two of their restaurants, effective immediately. The first Chip's that has just shut down was located at 99 Executive Boulevard in Southington. I can hear the groans ESPN employees, yes, this was the Chip's right off of Exit 31 of I-84.
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont and his campaign staff visited “The Place 2 Be” in West Hartford Friday to tout his record on small businesses. The former cable executive, Lamont, said he understands small business because that’s where he came from, but his opponent, Republican Bob Stefanowski said his actions don’t match his words.
First, I called it “Hobo Code”, then mystery graffiti, whatever you want to call it, it’s all over Connecticut. In September of 2021, I published an article called “Hartford is Riddled with Hobo Code Graffiti, Do You Know What It Means?” I photographed and published these symbols I’d seen all over Hartford.
A Connecticut pizzeria has closed its doors after more than two decades in business. The owners of Bonesse Apizza in North Haven announced in a Facebook post that Saturday, May 14, was the pizzeria's last day of business. The restaurant was located at 36 Middletown Ave. In the announcement, the...
New Milford schools looking to hire more armed security. Mitch Gross, a spokesperson for Eversource, talks about how you can save money on your bill as the price of electricity goes up. Updated: 2 hours ago. I-TEAM: State tax on diesel to increase.
A report out of the Patch got the conversation juices flowing Tuesday (5/31/22) on the Ethan and Lou Show. The Patch article states that CT has entered "prime moose sighting season." The basic idea being, if you're going to see a moose in the Nutmeg State, now would be the most likely time. However, the article warns that while moose numbers are up since the 70's and 80's, they are still very low, statewide.
SOUTH WINDSOR — Wapping Community Church will hold a dedication for a “forget-me-not” COVID-19 memorial garden on Sunday, June 12, at 11:15 a.m. at 1790 Ellington Road in South Windsor. The garden will include natural plantings and flowers alongside wooden forget-me-not planters. Attendees are encouraged to write...
Connecticut Street Legends hosts lots of car shows for charity, so we went to the source to find out what makes Cruising Newington particularly special. Club President Tom Salwocki is looking forward to the 16th annual Cruising Newington, set to take place next Thursday, June 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Market Square, in conjunction with the Newington Chamber of Commerce.
STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A local family was greeted with a splash of surprise when they spotted a whale just a few feet away from their boat and they got it all on camera. On Memorial Day, the Jordan family of five were out on their boat near Race Rock, towards the west end of Fishers Island and were met by one of nature’s beautiful creatures, a whale.
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire marshals ordered a shopping plaza in East Haven to be vacated and shuttered Thursday. The plaza, located on Foxon Road in East Haven, was shut down by East Haven Fire Marshal Charles Miller. Authorities said the owner of Thompson Plaza had refused to fix the sprinkler and fire alarm […]
Nate Shor celebrated his 105th birthday on Wednesday. Born in Richmond, Virginia, he grew up in Baltimore. During World War II he was a chief warrant officer in the Army, stationed in Italy. He met his wife, Millie, at a USO dance and they celebrated 76 years of marriage before she died three years ago.
