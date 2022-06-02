ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Fatal crash just outside Oneonta

WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState police say one person died in a head-on crash in Davenport...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Fire spreads to Attic in West Winfield

WEST WINFIELD, N.Y. - Fire crews were called to a 10073 US Highway Route 20 for reports of a structure fire that started on the first floor and spread to the attic of the home. West Winfield arrived on the scene around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. People inside the home were...
WEST WINFIELD, NY
WKTV

Utica man charged with burglary

UTICA, N.Y. - A Utica man is facing charges after police say a man stole electronic items and clothing from a local church. Alen Pajazetovuc is facing burglary and Petit Larceny charges. Pajazatovic also faced disorderly conduct charges after police say he defecated and urinated in the corner of the...
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Charges upgraded for man in deadly Northway crash

A New Jersey man is now charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter. Vasu Laroiya is behind bars in the Albany County Jail without bail. State police say he was driving drunk and speeding when he crashed into the back of another car in Colonie last weekend. The other driver,...
COLONIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Oneonta, NY
Accidents
Delaware County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Oneonta, NY
County
Delaware County, NY
Delaware County, NY
Accidents
Davenport, NY
Crime & Safety
Oneonta, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Davenport, NY
WKTV

Utica police make an arrest following a stabbing in North Utica

UPDATE: A woman is in serious but stable condition following a stabbing in North Utica on Friday afternoon. Utica Police say they arrived to find the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her neck and body. Witnesses helped her until rescue crews arrived. Witnesses also helped police with a...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Woman dies in head-on collision with bus in Delaware County

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A 65-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Trailways bus on State Highway 23 in Delaware County, not far from Oneonta. New York State Police say Diane Bevins, of Stamford, was driving an SUV eastbound and the bus was heading west when the two collided.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Police Identify Dead and Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash in Cortlandville

New York State Police are releasing the names of those involved in a three-vehicle crash in passenger Wednesday, June 1 that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Homer man. State Police say Curtis Davies-Carr was driving a pickup truck north on State Route 13 and was killed when a second pickup truck, driven by John Czarpranski of Dryden and a sedan, driven by 22-year-old Sebastian Hollfeider of Homer, both traveling south, collided with the northbound vehicle.
HOMER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Trailways
CNY News

The Oneonta Murder Investigation Continues Plus The Weekly Crime Report

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Authorities are still investigating the stabbing murder of 24-year-old Kaleb O’Neill in an Oneonta alley. Local and state police are “working every angle of the case,” Oneonta Police Chief Chris Witzenburg said. No suspects or motive have been publicly identified.
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Police searching for suspect in East Utica stabbing

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a stabbing that happened in East Utica early Thursday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the chest on the 400 block of Milgate Street around 5:30 a.m. The victim’s lung was punctured and he was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical...
WETM 18 News

Ithaca shooting suspect still at large

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have released an update regarding the shooting of two males in the city of Ithaca on May, 27. Ithaca Police announced that the shooting suspect is believed to no longer be in the Ithaca area and that the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Investigators determined that the […]
ITHACA, NY
WNYT

Police: Medical emergency to blame for deadly Queensbury crash

Police now say a man killed in a Queensbury crash suffered a medical emergency. The crash happened early Saturday morning in a wooded area near the Econo Lodge off Aviation Road. The Warren County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old George Zura from Warrensburg was killed. They say he drove into the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Romesentinel.com

Madison County Sheriff reports recent arrests

WAMPSVILLE — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the following recent arrests:. • Richard K. Loomis, 32, of Camden, charged with petty larceny. • Wade A. Berry Jr., 43, of Eaton, taken unto custody on an arrest warrant for aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and fourth-degree stalking. He was transported to Madison County jail for centralized arraignment.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

One dead, two injured in Cortlandville crash

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A collision involving three vehicles in Cortlandville has left one person dead, two injured. Troopers say a pick-up truck on State Route 281 crashed into another truck and a sedan near Bennie Road. The driver of the first truck, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Homer, was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOMER, NY
WKTV

Utica police arrest suspect in stabbing at Oneida Square deli

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed three times inside a deli in Oneida Square last week. Maurice West, 36, was arrested on June 2 and charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The stabbing happened on May 27 at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy