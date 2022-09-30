ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Photos of Kim Kardashian’s Private Plane ‘Kim Air’: ‘I Wanted It to Feel Like an Extension of Me’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Even 30,000+ miles in the air, Kim Kardashian keeps it classy! During a June 2022 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians , the longtime reality TV personality showed off her custom, luxury private plane.

"Oh my God, I mean, I never dreamed, I would own a plane. It's just ... I wanted it to feel like an extension of me, and an extension of my home," the mother of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West , gushed.

From Closet Organizer to Billionaire! Kim Kardashian's Transformation

While boarding her first flight on the state-of-the-art aircraft, Kim gave a little tour reminiscent of MTV Cribs . "Welcome to Air Kim! Usually planes are, like, dark with lighter leather. Mine, I had custom all-light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and a bathroom put in the back," the Skims founder detailed. "Every seat has its own phone charger! The best, most exciting part of the plane is it's all cashmere ... cashmere ceilings, cashmere pillows, headrests ... what a dream!"

In an effort to keep her private plane pristine, Kim enacted a major rule. "Oh! I'm gonna do no shoes on the plane and get custom Skims slippers," the Skkn mogul declared.

Moreover, Kim is all about taking personalization to the next level. "Instead of that Clay Lacy runner, it should say, like, 'Air Kim.' ... Or wait, 'Kim Air.' I think 'Kim Air,'" she debated with friends. That is what the runner now reads.

After locking down all of the important details, the E! alum hopped on a FaceTime call with her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson , to show off her new digs. The former Saturday Night Live comedian seemed impressed as Kim noted how many beds were on the aircraft ... wink, wink.

Kim later revealed she's got some pretty strict rules for those who want to fly with her. She wasn't about to let sister Kendall Jenner sit on her pristine seats after getting a spray tan as the pair headed to Milan, Italy, for a Prada show during a September 29, 2022, episode of The Kardashians .

Mogul Status! See Inside Kylie Jenner's Multimillion-Dollar Pink Plane

While FaceTiming each other, the model revealed she was going to "get a quick spray tan” before they took off. “A spray tan before my flight?” Kim asked incredulously. Kendall responded, “No, it’s a three-hour one so I sit in it for three hours and then shower it off." The SKIMS founder hit back, "Have you seen the cashmere seats? You cannot get your spray tan on my cashmere seats.”

Kim wants to make sure her guests are fed well, and she can order up any food they want for long flights since she has plenty of storage. “Let me know if you like any snacks because I have, like, waffles and I have a freezer so, like, I live it up on there," she told Kendall. However, she denied her sister's request for pasta, as they were already heading to Italy where they would have plenty of the carb-heavy dish to feast on.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kim Kardashian's private plane.

Comments / 0

