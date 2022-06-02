ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin (BTC) Fails to Sustain Upward Movement and Drops Below $30,000

By Valdrin Tahiri
beincrypto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC) reached a high of $32,399 on May 31 but fell the next day and has dropped below $30,000 once more. BTC has been moving upwards since reaching a low of $26,700 on May 12. So far, the increase has led to a high of $32,399 on May...

