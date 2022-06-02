ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Avril's French egg business Matines to close

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - Matines, the egg business of French agri-food group Avril supplying 16% of eggs sold in French supermarkets, is winding down its loss-making activities after failing to find a buyer, potentially resulting in 114 job cuts, it said on Thursday. A surge in grain prices...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to May 30

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat and spring barley, plus grain maize crop conditions and sowing progress, covering week 21 ending May 30. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 21 average in France 2 9 22 64 3 Week 20 2022 2 8 21 66 3 Week 21 2021 0 3 16 74 6 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 21 average in France 1 10 24 63 2 Week 20 2022 1 9 23 64 2 Week 21 2021 0 5 19 72 4 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 21 average in France 2 15 30 53 1 Week 20 2022 1 11 27 60 1 Week 21 2021 0 2 13 79 5 DURUM CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 21 average in France 1 10 26 62 2 Week 20 2022 0 9 23 65 2 Week 21 2021 0 6 25 66 2 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 21 average in France 0 1 8 87 4 Week 20 2022 0 1 8 87 4 Week 21 2021 0 0 10 88 2 GRAIN MAIZE SOWING Percent sown Week 21 average in France 100 Week 20 2022 99 Week 21 2021 99 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Gus Trompiz and Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-French wheat crop rating slips further in week to May 30

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - The condition of France's soft wheat crop has declined for a fifth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as dryness persisted in the European Union's biggest grain producer. An estimated 67% of the soft wheat crop was in good or excellent...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Slow growth in organic food sales as pandemic fades

After surging nearly 13% during the eat-at-home early days of the pandemic, sales of organic food rose by less than 2% in 2021, as Americans abandoned pantry loading, said the Organic Trade Association (OTA) on Thursday. Sales of organic food totaled $57.5 billion last year, a $1 billion increase from 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

‘Large supply gaps’ coming, says No. 2 U.S. turkey processor

Bird flu will have a “meaningful impact” on turkey supplies in coming months, said the head of Hormel Foods, the second-largest turkey processor in the country, on Thursday. Chief executive Jim Snee said Hormel anticipated “large supply gaps” for its Jennie-O Turkey Store operations in the months ahead because of flock losses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Biodiesel#Animal Nutrition#The Egg#French#Reuters#Bigard
Agriculture Online

4 ways to optimize post-emergence weed programs

There’s no time for do-overs when it comes to spraying weeds. This year’s supply and price challenges up the ante. Farmers need to get things right the first time and be more strategic with their applications, says Leslie Lloyd, an AgriGold agronomist in the Southeast. Read the full...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains on supply concerns; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday with the market underpinned by concerns over tightening world supplies and rising prices in key consuming countries. Corn and soybeans slid in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS. * The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract edged...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt procures 3.5 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest so far -official

CAIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.5 million tonnes of local wheat during the harvest season so far, a senior official in the ministry of agriculture told Reuters on Saturday. The wheat procurement season ends in August, he added. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah Writing by Yasmin Hussein...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans, wheat down 12-15 cents; corn steady-down 3 cents

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 15 cents * Wheat called lower on expectations that shipments of grain from the Black Sea region will increase. * Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. * Turkey expects progress on a plan to unlock grains exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports when Russia's foreign minister visits next week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 364,200 tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 150,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract has fallen 9.4% so far this week, which would be the biggest weekly loss for the most-active wheat contract since the week ended March 31. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 13-1/4 cents lower at $10.45 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 11 cents at $11.32-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 1/2 cent at $12.00. CORN - Steady to down 3 cents per bushel * Consolidation trade expected in corn as investors monitor early development of U.S. crop. * Corn on track to post its fifth straight weekly loss, which would be the longest for the most-active contract since a five-week stretch that ended in early August 2020. * Corn export sales were reported at 234,600 tonnes, near the low end of trade forecasts for 225,000 to 700,000 tonnes. * CBOT July corn last traded down 1-1/2 cents at $7.28-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 12 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans easing on profit-taking setback after rallying on Thursday. Signs of easing export demand for U.S. supplies adding pressure. * USDA said that soybean export sales were 395,600 tonnes in the week ended May 26. Trade estimates had ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soybeans last traded down 13-3/4 cents at $17.15-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 8-15

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 8-15, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures sag as traders eye Ukraine export negotiations

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures weakened on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic talks aimed at resuming shipments of Ukrainian grain stalled since Russia's invasion, analysts said. Soybean futures also declined as market participants booked profits before the weekend, brokers said. Ukraine was in focus as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

India says no plans for now to curb food exports

NEW DELHI, June 3 (Reuters) - India has no plans to curb food exports for now, Piyush Goyal, the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution said on Friday, weeks after New Delhi banned private wheat exports. "As of now we do not see the...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle top three-week highs

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures topped a three-week high in the most-active contract on Friday before ending lower amid pre-weekend profit-taking, analysts said. Feeder cattle futures also exceeded a three-week high, while lean hog futures came under pressure at the CME. Strong demand for...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Iraq reports bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, OIE says

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Iraq has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on a farm southeast of Baghdad, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday. The outbreak last month at the poultry farm in the province of Wasit killed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indonesia adjusts its palm oil export levy, official says

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has adjusted its palm oil export levy, a senior official at the economic ministry, Musdhalifah Machmud, told a virtual media briefing on Sunday, without giving details. She said the regulation spelling out the changes is expected to be issued soon. Indonesia currently imposes a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Airline EasyJet cancels around 80 flights

June 5 (Reuters) - Low-cost carrier EasyJet (EZJ.L) cancelled 80 flights on Sunday due to the ongoing challenging operating environment. The European airline, in its statement on Sunday, said it was working to help customers rebook flights and find hotels. Flight-tracking website FlightAware showed EasyJet canceled 98, or 5%, of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Agriculture Online

Wheat consolidates as Ukraine export negotiations in focus

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Friday, consolidating after losses this week as traders monitored diplomatic talks to reopen Ukrainian ports blocked since Russia's invasion. Corn also consolidated following a two-month low as the market assessed ethanol demand, U.S. planting progress and prospects for a resumption of Ukrainian sea exports.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, June 3, 2022

In this Evening Edition, read about mandates and financial support for biofuel producers, the upcoming USDA Grain Stocks and Acreage Reports, and the turkey supply. On June 30, the USDA releases its quarterly Grain Stocks and Acreage Reports. June 30 is likely to be another volatile day in the grain markets, writes Al Kluis.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Soybeans give most of the 39 cents gained yesterday back today | Friday, June 3, 2022

Soybeans gained 39 cents on Thursday and gave most of it back today. Corn and wheat prices have been under pressure all week, and closed lower again today. Slow exports continue to hurt the corn market. Wheat was down on poor exports and harvest pressure. The wheat harvest is moving north into Oklahoma, and they are finding better yields than expected.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy