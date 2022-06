Delaware County’s retail offerings are soon to get a boost as a new RV sales and service dealership will be opening near the I71 and 36/37 intersection. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has announced plans for their continued expansion of their RV sales and service network through the completion of 11 new dealership locations, in seven states, by the end of 2022. This announcement is on the heels of the acquisition of the Richardson’s RV Centers shared last week.

2 DAYS AGO