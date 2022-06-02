ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Paul Vallas is back in the race for mayor of Chicago

wlsam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The leaders of the Chicago Police Department are...

www.wlsam.com

WBEZ

Son of former mayor joins growing field to unseat Lori Lightfoot

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. The son of former Mayor Eugene Sawyer said Wednesday he will give up his City Council seat to join the growing field of candidates vying to turn Lori Lightfoot into a one-term mayor.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Street Festivals and Fairs in June Across Chicago: Guide

June has arrived, meaning Chicago is starting to feel more like summer and street festivals have taken over. As the first summer with events back at their full scope and scale since the start of the pandemic, Chicagoans have already been getting outside to gather across the city. Here are...
Chicago magazine

‘What About Chicago?’

After every mass shooting in the country, you can always count on conservatives to say two things: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” and “What about Chicago?”. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the latter last week after 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were murdered in...
Paul Vallas
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding use of cameras on Illinois expressways, DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed two bills expanding the use of cameras on Chicago area expressways and DuSable Lake shore Drive. "There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways," Pritzker said in a news release. "The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable." House Bill 4481 increases the...
NBC Chicago

Cook County's Minimum Wage To Increase July 1

The minimum wage in Cook County on July 1 will increase for both non-tipped workers and tipped workers, a press release from the county states. Currently the minimum wage in Cook County is $13 for non-tipped employees and $6.60 for tipped employees. July 1, those rates will rise to $13.35 for non-tipped workers and $7.40 for tipped workers.
CBS Chicago

Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
fox32chicago.com

VP Kamala Harris renews calls for new federal gun control laws

CHICAGO - Vice President Kamala Harris renewed calls for new federal gun control laws Friday as she spoke to a conference of mayors that included Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "No 9-year-old should be afraid to go to school. And no 18-year-old should be able to buy a weapon of war," Harris said.
westsuburbanjournal.com

Illinois lost more than 104,000 residents in 12 months

Cities and towns in Illinois lost more than 104,000 people in the 12 months up to July 1, 2021, according to new U.S. Census data released Thursday. Nearly half of Illinois’ losses were from Chicago. The updated report also shows Illinois’ nearly 1,300 cities and towns combined lost 104,375...
WGN Radio

Illinois AG Kwame Raoul launches civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been a civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211 following a Chicago Tribune-ProPublica report that revealed tickets were given to students by police who were accused of misbehavior. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
honestcolumnist.com

Retired Channel 5 reporter Renee Ferguson lists 6-bedroom Kenwood home

Retired WMAQ-Ch. 5 investigative reporter Renee Ferguson on Wednesday placed her longtime six-bedroom, 3,519-square-foot house in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood on the market for $1.85 million. Ferguson, 72, who has won multiple Emmy awards, retired from Channel 5 in 2008 after 21 years at the station and 35 years...
Block Club Chicago

Emmit’s Irish Pub Closing After 26 Years In River West

RIVER WEST — Emmit’s Irish Pub is closing its doors this month, ending a nearly three-decade run of one of the best-known Irish pubs in the country. Retired Chicago firefighters Kevin Doherty and Ron Halvorsen bought and opened Emmit’s, 495 N. Milwaukee Ave., in summer 1996. The pub is closing permanently because Halvorsen has struggled with health issues and Doherty wants to leave the restaurant industry, Doherty said.
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy