ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

20 Years Later, Every Season of 'The Wire' Ranked

By Adam Grinwald
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew television series can match the sheer legacy of HBO's The Wire. It's been 20 years since the beloved drama debuted and along with The Sopranos, it essentially reinvented what television could be, proving it to be as fruitful an artistic medium as film. Even at a distance, it’s easy to...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
Deadline

‘Law & Order: SVU’: David Graziano Set As Showrunner For Season 24 Of NBC Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Coyote co-creator/executive producer David Graziano has been named the new showrunner of Law & Order: SVU for the venerable NBC drama series’ upcoming 24th season. Graziano succeeds Warren Leight who stepped down as showrunner at the end of the current 23rd season after a total of eight years at the helm across two stints. Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Octavio Pisano star in Law & Order: SVU, the longest-running live-action primetime series in television history Dick Wolf, Graziano, Julie Martin, Hargitay, Norberto Barba, Ken Brown, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski executive produce...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Parenthood’ Reunion: 6 Highlights from the Cast and Creator Q&A — Tears, Dancing, and a Revival Pitch

Click here to read the full article. When “This Is Us” premiered in September 2016, “Parenthood” had been off the air for a little more than a year. Many dubbed Dan Fogelman’s new NBC family drama the heir apparent to Jason Katims’ critical darling, which was itself a successor to his NBC family drama “Friday Night Lights.” Some even mistakenly complimented Katims for his work on “This Is Us,” assuming it was his next big-hearted tearjerker. Of course, “This Is Us” wasn’t Katims’ project, but that wasn’t the only key difference between the two shows: “This Is Us” quickly became...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Gbenga Akinnagbe
Person
Jermaine Crawford
Person
Jamie Hector
Person
Felicia Pearson
AOL Corp

TVLine Items: Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+, Percy Adds Five and More

The latest Marvel blockbuster is coming soon to your TV: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, June 22, the streamer has revealed. The movie’s stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, announced the news in a video shared by Disney+’s official Twitter...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Interceptor review – absurd yet entertaining Netflix action thriller

While the rather surprisingly robust box office performance of Top Gun: Maverick has shown, once again, that all really is back to normal on the big-screen blockbuster front, as a sort of precautionary measure, a more-stacked-than-usual summer season of streaming has also kicked off. There are shows with budgets the size of movies, from Stranger Things to Obi-Wan Kenobi to the upcoming She-Hulk and Ms Marvel, and films like The Gray Man, Prey, Secret Headquarters and Spiderhead, all slick enough to be major theatrical tentpoles. Before most of that, and on a far, far smaller scale, drops high-energy thriller Interceptor, landing with whatever the opposite of buzz is on Netflix, modelling itself as an irony-free throwback to summers past and just about succeeding.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Animal Kingdom's Final Season: Spoileriffic New Trailer Teases Two Big Returns and One Devastating Twist

Click here to read the full article. If the spoiler-filled trailer that TNT released Thursday for the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom is any indication, the crime drama will be going out with a bang. A whole lotta bangs, as a matter of fact. In the action-packed clip, which you can watch in full above, we learn that not only is Denis Leary back as Deran’s ne’er-do-well father Billy, but against all odds, so is Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as the late Baz (presumably in a newly created flashback). We also get a hint of the panic that ensues...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Tim Allen Returns to TV for First Time Since 'Last Man Standing' Finale

The History Channel won the race to get Tim Allen back on television for the first time since the Last Man Standing finale aired. Allen reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn for a second History Channel show, More Power, featuring their Assembly Required co-host, April Wilkerson. The new show will premiere later this month, months before Disney+'s The Santa Clause series.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wire#Tv Programs#Every Season#Hbo#American
Collider

'Nope' Teaser Gives a Resounding "Hell No" to the Monster Haunting Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

A brand-new trailer for Nope has been revealed at CinemaCon, giving fans more to speculate about Jordan Peele's highly anticipated upcoming film. The trailer gives a better look at what to expect in the thriller from the Get Out and Us writer and director. The new teaser trailer features the ensemble cast reacting to the mysterious entity plaguing Peele's newest horror movie, all having pretty much the same thought: hell no. Well done horror has a way of capitalizing on our fear of the unknown, and it looks like that's absolutely what Peele is doing with Nope. The teaser also reveals some of the movie's sci-fi elements with what looks like a massive alien spaceship abducting people left and right in a tornado of terror.
MOVIES
ComicBook

FBI: Most Wanted Star Exits Series After Two Seasons

FBI: Most Wanted is losing one of its cast members next season. In the fall, CBS viewers won't be getting Miguel Gomez's Special Agent Ivan Ortiz. Season 3's finale seemed to close the book on his tenure. His father came down with a medical ailment and he returned to Los Angeles to care for him in the show. A creative decision is all that we know about the situation at this time thanks to a Deadline report. But, this hasn't been the only high-profile shakeup with the series in recent years. This season saw Dylan McDermott step in as the lead after Julian McMahon decided to step away from the series. He'll be joined by the rest of the cast for Season 4. Fans can rest assured that familiar faces like Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Alexa Davalos will be in tow.
UVALDE, TX
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and More in June 2022

June is the month of the year with the most daylight hours — well, for those of us who live in the Northern Hemisphere, anyway — and if your living room setup is anything l like mine, it means a TV watcher's worst nightmare: glare! You can go out and buy some blackout curtains or flip your sleep schedule so you nap like a vampire, or you can strategically plan out your viewing hours so those precious moments of darkness are spent watching the best TV shows and movies this month. That's where we'll help out.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta

Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

CBS Fall 2022-23 Schedule: Drama ‘So Help Me Todd’ Gets Thursday Spot Alongside Comedies & ‘CSI: Vegas’, Wednesday Goes Full Reality & ‘Fire Country’ Gets ‘Magnum P.I’ Friday Slot

Click here to read the full article. CBS has unveiled its fall schedule and while there’s a few changes, it’s largely business as usual. New drama series So Help Me Todd is getting a Thursday night slot, taking over an hour that was previously dominated by comedies including the canceled B Positive. Fire Country, starring Seal Team’s Max Thieriot, gets the Friday 9pm slot that was previously inhabited by Magnum P.I., Wednesday goes full alternative with The Real Love Boat while CSI: Vegas moves from Wednesday to Thursday, replacing Bull. New series East New York gets a Sunday night debut at 9pm,...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

‘The Wire’ Creators Say Show Couldn’t Be Made in Age of ‘Game of Thrones’: Now, ‘It’s Got to Be Big’

Click here to read the full article. “The Wire” co-creators Ed Burns and David Simon have spent two decades reflecting on the legacy of their critically acclaimed HBO series. Burns and Simon, along with fellow “Wire” alum George Pelecanos, most recently turned their attention to the true story of the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force for the HBO limited series “We Own This City,” starring Jon Bernthal as a real-life cop convicted of stealing and selling drugs. Yet on the 20th anniversary of “The Wire,” which premiered June 2, 2002, retired Baltimore homicide detective Burns criticized other modern HBO...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Mind Over Murder' Docuseries to Premiere on HBO Max

Chinese-born American filmmaker Nanfu Wang's latest documentary is a series called Mind Over Murder set to premiere on June 20. The HBO Max release takes place in Beatrice, Nebraska, in 1985 and follows the “Beatrice Six,” six people found guilty of the murder of Helen Wilson, an adored grandmother.
BEATRICE, NE
TVLine

We Own This City Finale Recap: The Past Catches Up — Grade the Series

Click here to read the full article. Even if you read Justin Fenton’s We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops, and Corruption and know how everything ended in real life, chances are you watched the HBO adaptation for the performances and to see how the limited series’ creators David Simon and George Pelecanos interpreted everything. Ultimately, Simon and Pelecanos created a fair and fascinating examination of modern-day policing. They also showed how the Baltimore police department’s in-house corruption destroyed lives and left an already beleaguered city in worse shape, following Freddie Gray’s death at the hands of officers. Never...
BALTIMORE, MD
Collider

Marvel's Least Wanted: The 'Agents of SHIELD' Spin-off You Never Saw

Though it never became ABC’s answer to NCIS or as much of a must-see for the general public as the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. carved out a fine existence for its time on the air. Running for a more than respectable seven seasons and 136 episodes, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. accumulated a decent fanbase and, unlike so many sci-fi broadcast TV programs, even managed to go out on its own terms with a pre-planned series finale. However, that doesn’t mean every one of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s ambitions managed to come to fruition. Case in point: plans for a high-profile spin-off entitled Marvel’s Most Wanted, starring two former lead cast members of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, sputtered out.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Under the Banner of Heaven' Captures What We Loved About 'True Detective'

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Under the Banner of Heaven. The riveting show that is Under the Banner of Heaven recently came to a close in a finale that made clear just how brutal & bleak a world we live in. Of course, this was a feeling that was felt throughout as Andrew Garfield’s Jeb Pyre and Gil Birmingham’s Bill Taba dug deeper into a pit of unfathomable darkness. In particular, the way the show and Garfield captured Jeb’s growing disillusionment with his faith was immensely affecting. In the prior episode and into this final one, he could believe no longer after seeing the harm religion wreaked on so many innocent lives. This all culminated in the brutal murder of Brenda Lafferty, played with strength and grace by a revelatory Daisy Edgar-Jones, as well as her children. We see everything leading up to this in painful detail, showing just how nightmarish her final moments on Earth were while still sparing us from seeing the full gruesome act itself.
TV SERIES
defpen

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Renewed For Second Season

Run it back! Taika Waititi said, “Run it back!” HBO Max has made the decision to bring Our Flag Means Death around for a second season. The show’s first 10-episode installment received good reviews and was praised for its positive representation LGBT+ characters. “We are so happy...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy