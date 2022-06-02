ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

US Gun Violence Surge: Three Shootings Occur Simultaneously On Wednesday

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Americans saw at least three simultaneous shootings across the country that each made national news on Wednesday evening (June 1). The shootings broke out as families held funeral services for the victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

Four people were killed in Tulsa, Oklahoma after a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun entered a medical building just after 5 p.m. and opened fire. Several people were wounded, police said. The gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities confirmed.

Earlier in the afternoon, members of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting outside of Grant High School in the Van Nuys community . A 10th grader was shot in the leg after police said an unknown shooter fired three shots from a vehicle.

In Pittston Township, Pennsylvania, a 20-year-old woman was shot at a nail salon in what police are describing as an "attempted homicide." A suspect was taken into custody later in the day and the extent of the woman's injuries is not currently known.

That's just what made the national news Wednesday evening (June 1). According to Everytown for Gun Safety 110 people are killed with guns in the US every single day, and more than 200 people are wounded.

These shootings come nine days after 19 kids and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom and nearly three weeks after the racially-motivated mass shooting inside of a grocery store in Buffalo, New York .

It's prompting fear of what's to be expected this summer, and exacerbating the toll of collective grief and trauma the nation and world continue to experience.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

Loosenut1969
3d ago

Will more restrictions and laws stop crazy people and / or criminals? NO!

Related
CNN

States with the most gun violence share one trait

There's one thing that is indisputable in the available data on gun violence: Where there are more guns, there are more gun deaths. This is true despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's attempt to explain away gun deaths by comparing them to gun violence in Chicago.
TEXAS STATE
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Man legally purchased semiautomatic rifle at a local gun shop two hours before he went to a hospital and shot his doctor and 3 other people to death ‘because the surgeon didn’t fix his back pain’

The 45-year-old man, who legally purchased semiautomatic rifle at a local gun shop less than three hours before the shooting, went to the local hospital and shot his doctor to death because the surgeon didn’t fix his back pain. On May 19, the shooter went into the hospital for a back surgery. Over the next few weeks, he called his back surgeon multiple times complaining of back pain and sought further treatment. The doctor saw the man for additional treatment on May 24, but the pain allegedly continued. On June 1, he again phoned the doctor to complain about back pain and wanted more help.
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
Popculture

Rapper to Receive Six-Figure Settlement After Cop Allegedly Planted Drugs on Him

Rapper Young Moose will receive a six-figure settlement after a court agreed that Baltimore City police officers planted drugs on him. ABC News reports that a court settlement is forcing the city of Baltimore to pay $300,000 to resolve Moose's claims. The agreement was reached on May 10, 2022. The judgment comes following the city having to pay out more than $10 million in settlement following a task force being uncovered as corrupt.
BALTIMORE, MD
hiphopnc.com

Ted Cruz Got Whiny And Ran Away After He Was Asked “Why Only In America?” In Regard To Mass Shootings

One thing about Republican politicians—they’re going to stick to the same old script no matter what. And that’s why they embarrass themselves so very often. On Wednesday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the victims of the Uvalde massacre carried about by an 18-year-old who was able to legally purchase multiple firearms including the assault rifle he used to carry the most horrific mass shooting in America since the one carried out in Buffalo just a few weeks prior. To be honest, Cruz really should’ve just stayed home or in Cancun or in whatever hole he hides in when tragedies take place in his state. Because he certainly wasn’t prepared to answer questions from a reporter about gun laws despite how likely it was that he would be confronted with such questions.
Place
Americas
Oxygen

Man Who Beat Elderly Dad To Death Over Monthly Allowance Found Guilty, Faces Life

A 44-year-old California man was convicted this week of beating his elderly father to death more than five years ago because he'd been cut off financially. A San Diego County jury found Leighton Dorey IV guilty on all counts in the murder of his 71-year-old father Leighton Dorey III. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and an added special circumstance of torture, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Oxygen.com. He now faces a maximum punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

Former CNN host Brooke Baldwin says media will soon stop covering Uvalde shooting: 'Don't let the cameras turn away'

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin wrote a powerful essay about last week's massacre at a Texas elementary school and the media's handling of mass shootings. Baldwin, who departed the network in 2021 after 13 years, said she's processing the tragedy in Uvalde with "a feeling of deep cynicism" for the first time. Why? Because she understands the way cable news outlets operate.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos’ grandmother tried to get rid of his gun days before mass shooting, report claims

The grandmother of Salvador Ramos tried to get rid of his gun just days before he shot her in the face and murdered 21 innocent people in last week’s mass shooting at an Uvalde elementary school, according to a report.Neighbour Rudy Martinez told The Daily Beast that he heard yelling coming from the home of Celia Gonzales back on the morning of Thursday 19 May.Mr Martinez said that Ms Gonzalez, who remains in hospital recovering from her 18-year-old grandson’s attack, later told him that she and Ramos were arguing because she discovered he “had brought guns into her house”.“She...
UVALDE, TX
BIN: Black Information Network

