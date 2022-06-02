US Gun Violence Surge: Three Shootings Occur Simultaneously On Wednesday

Photo: Getty Images

Americans saw at least three simultaneous shootings across the country that each made national news on Wednesday evening (June 1). The shootings broke out as families held funeral services for the victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.



Four people were killed in Tulsa, Oklahoma after a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun entered a medical building just after 5 p.m. and opened fire. Several people were wounded, police said. The gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities confirmed.

Earlier in the afternoon, members of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting outside of Grant High School in the Van Nuys community . A 10th grader was shot in the leg after police said an unknown shooter fired three shots from a vehicle.

In Pittston Township, Pennsylvania, a 20-year-old woman was shot at a nail salon in what police are describing as an "attempted homicide." A suspect was taken into custody later in the day and the extent of the woman's injuries is not currently known.

That's just what made the national news Wednesday evening (June 1). According to Everytown for Gun Safety 110 people are killed with guns in the US every single day, and more than 200 people are wounded.



These shootings come nine days after 19 kids and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom and nearly three weeks after the racially-motivated mass shooting inside of a grocery store in Buffalo, New York .



It's prompting fear of what's to be expected this summer, and exacerbating the toll of collective grief and trauma the nation and world continue to experience.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

