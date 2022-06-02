ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menard County, IL

Have you seen him?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stolen credit card is at the heart of the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard...

WAND TV

Man killed in morning shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Decatur Police said at 4:20 a.m they department received a call about shots fired in the 1100 block of E. Condit. When officers arrived they found a 43 year-old man dead. Police said...
DECATUR, IL
Arrested for phone threats against IDoC

Illinois State Police say they arrested a person on Friday connected with threats phoned into two correctional facilities. Both Taylorville Correctional Center and Jacksonville Correctional Center received threats and investigators were able to identify the caller. That person has not yet been named by the police. Reports says that no...
ILLINOIS STATE
Threats Sent to Jacksonville & Taylorville Correctional Centers, Subject In Custody

Several law enforcement agencies across Central Illinois were activated yesterday to an alert of a possible threat at two State Prisons. Illinois State Police officials say that at approximately 12:50PM, ISP District 9 Troopers along with local SWAT Teams, Taylorville Police, and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Taylorville Correctional Center after a threat was phoned in to the facility. ISP says there were no active incidents at the facility, and no one has been injured.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Springfield Police looking for suspect in theft case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a theft case. According to the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, home security discovered a man stealing a package near North Seventh Street and North Enos Avenue. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Springfield Police Department at […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
UPDATE: Coroner identifies a victim of I-55 crash

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder has identified one of the victims of a deadly five-vehicle crash on I-55 Friday. According to a press release, 65-year-old Kimberly J. Grey of Earlville Il. was pronounced dead at the scene. The autopsy showed that Grey died from craniocerebral...
UPDATE: Suspect Arrested In Threats Against Area Prisons

Illinois State Police have made an arrest after threats were made against two Central Illinois prisons. A phoned-in threat was received early Friday afternoon at the Taylorville Correctional Center. District 9 troopers were dispatched to the facility in Christian County as a precaution. But officials say there was no active incident at the prison and no one has been injured.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Troopers: Phone threat made against Taylorville prison

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - State police said someone made a threat over the phone against the Taylorville Correctional Center. According to troopers, authorities responded to the facility out of an abundance of caution at about 12:50 p.m. Friday after the threat was received. No injuries have been reported and there...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Danville Police arrest 2 people in retail theft investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were recently arrested in connection with a retail theft that happened on Wednesday. At around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Danville Police were dispatched to the Lowe’s Store at 3636 North Vermilion Street in response to a report of a retail theft in progress and the suspects were leaving the […]
DANVILLE, IL
Meth sentence: Eleven years

A Springfield man with a history of drug convictions will serve eleven years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute “ice meth” in Mason and Menard Counties. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Brock Purdy, 34, pleaded guilty a year and a half ago and has been in custody for four years.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Suspect Arrested In Springfield Homicide

A Springfield man has been arrested in East St. Louis in connection with a shooting death last month. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Demaro Brownlee Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and various weapons charges in the shooting death of Jayvon Watson. Watson was shot May 24th in the 1000 block of East Laurel. He was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
More License Plate Readers To Be Installed On Illinois Highways

More license plate reader cameras are coming to highways around Springfield and across Illinois, under legislation signed Friday by Governor JB Pritzker. Those cameras are becoming a more widely-used tool for law enforcement, helping police quickly identify and locate vehicles suspected of being involved in shootings and other crimes. One bill signed by Pritzker expands the number of license plate reader cameras along highways in 22 counties, including Sangamon, Morgan, and Macon. The state has allocated $20 million to pay for the new technology.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Family: Amber Johnson no longer in coma

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The family of Decatur crash victim Amber Johnson shared a promising update Friday, telling the public she is no longer in a coma. Johnson was on a ventilator in hospital care following the April 29 crash. In an early May update, they said her reliance on the ventilator was decreasing.
'They have nothing left': Family devastated by Lake City fire needs help

LAKE CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A family's house was destroyed in a Thursday night Lake City fire, and now they need help getting back on their feet. The Dora Township Fire Protection District was helped by Lovington Fire and EMS, Bethany firefighters and Mt. Zion firefighters in the response. Responders thanked Long Creek for their help in covering districts during the fire response in a Facebook post.
LAKE CITY, IL
Montgomery County Head-On Collision Leaves A Man Dead

Illinois State Police investigating a fatal crash in Montgomery County. Around 2 in the morning Thursday, an unnamed 24-year-old man from St. Louis driving eastbound on Illinois Route 185 near Mulberry Grove Road in a 2003 white Ford Mustang, crossed into the westbound lane and struck a semi-truck. 65-year-old Larry...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL

