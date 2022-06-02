ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Finals Game 1 player props: Fade Curry in series opener vs. C's

By C Jackson Cowart
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if there weren't enough ways to bet these NBA Finals - which we've broken down with a full series preview, our Finals MVP best bets, and a Game 1 preview - we've got you covered with our favorite player props for Thursday's series opener between the Warriors and...

Steph Curry seems mystified by Game 1 performances of Horford, White

Like teammate Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't appear to be in an overly congratulatory mood following Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After Green insisted the Warriors dominated for roughly 42 minutes before faltering, Curry at least seemed to acknowledge that Golden State will need to make some adjustments against the Boston Celtics rather than Green's "we'll be fine" mentality.
Stephen Curry
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
Kevin Durant Reacts To Wild Celtics-Warriors Fourth Quarter

The Boston Celtics put together a jaw-dropping run in the fourth quarter to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals away from the Golden State Warriors. Boston opened up the final period with an avalanche of 3-pointers, knocking down nine attempts from the beyond the arc. Al Horford led the charge my making all four of the shots he took during the final 12 minutes.
Boston Celtics
NBA
Twitter
Basketball
Sports
Tatum arrives in style for NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been dreaming of playing in the NBA Finals for his whole life. He made sure to dress for the occasion.The 24-year-old Celtics superstar showed up to Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night sporting a rather fashionable half-pinstriped blazer, featuring a pink shoulder, some leopard print cuffs, and an eye-catching right lapel.  The fashion choice was bold enough to draw the attention of GQ Sports.A day before Game 1, Tatum spoke of the "surreal" dream that he's living by playing in the Finals."I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you've gotta pinch yourself, right? I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals. So I'm just trying to take all this in and just enjoy the moment."
Steph Curry Just BROKE An NBA Finals Record

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in San Francisco, and Curry is off to an incredible start to the series. In the first quarter, the superstar guard made six three-pointers, which is the most...
Jalen Rose Reveals Prediction For Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose might have to rethink his prediction for the NBA Finals after what we all saw last night. On Thursday's edition of Get Up, the former NBA star said he's going with the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to knock off the Boston Celtics. He has Golden State winning in seven games.
Ime Udoka says Celtics see themselves as unit while teams like Heat, Nets and Bucks centered around stars

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had some major praise for his team after its win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Udoka called the Celtics a “complete team,” and he took a bit of a shot at the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the process. The Celtics eliminated each of those three teams in the playoffs, and Udoka explained that those teams are reliant on stars while the Celtics are not.
