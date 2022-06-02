ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray Ranked As Third Best Deep Ball Passer By NFL.com

By Aaron Decker
In an NFL.com article by Nick Shook, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was listed in the top three of the best deep ball passers last season.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is known for his versatility. His mobility and strong arm can be seen in just a few seconds of his highlight reels. Murray’s success when throwing deep was the focus of an NFL.com article, “ Next Gen Stats' top 10 NFL deep passers of 2021: Three QBs playing for new teams in '22 earn spot .”

The article analyzed the best deep-ball passers from last season by looking at the NFL’s Next Gen Stats (NGS). Shook looked at every pass of 20 yards or more and ranked them based off of a NGS called Passing Score. This stat analyzes any type of pass attempt and gives it a score between 55 and 99.

Murray scored a 98 when passing deep down field. In his 60 attempts beyond 20 yards, he totaled 28 completions for 940 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

The third-year quarterback in 2021 was aided by his wide receivers who were wide open down the field 11.7% of the time, according to Shook.

Against blitzes, some quarterbacks can crumble, but Murray excelled when throwing deep. When being blitzed, Murray attained the best deep passer rating (135.4) and had the third most yards against blitzes with 314.

In addition to being blitzed, Murray showed prowess while on the move, putting up impressive numbers when scrambling.

“Murray completed 7-of-11 deep pass attempts while scrambling, posting the highest completion percentage among quarterbacks with 10 or more such attempts,” Shook wrote. “Also, he ranked second in deep passing yards when scrambling (behind only Patrick Mahomes) and posted the highest deep pass EPA when scrambling.”

The only quarterbacks to be higher that Murray were Matt Ryan and Josh Allen who both scored a 99.

For additional reading on Murray's ranking and how other quarterbacks were listed read the article here .

