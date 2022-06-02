ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew has COVID – Duke tests positive days after seeing Queen and is forced to skip Jubilee celebrations

By Holly Christodoulou, Matt Wilkinson
PRINCE Andrew has tested positive for Covid - forcing him to pull out of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke of York, 62, has seen Her Majesty in the last few days but she has been tested and not met with her son since his diagnosis.

Andrew had been expected to join his mum at her Service of Thanksgiving on Friday at St Paul's Cathedral but has now pulled out.

A palace spokesman said: “After undertaking a routine test the Duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.”

His Covid battle comes just months after the Queen tested positive in February.

She had been direct contact with Prince Charles two days before he tested positive during a routine lateral flow on February 10.

The Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive days after her husband.

It comes as Andrew was noticeably absent from today's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations before his diagnosis was confirmed.

He had been blocked from the Buckingham Palace balcony by the Queen, who limited the line-up to working royals only.

There wasn't even a hint Andrew had attended Trooping the Colour or today's RAF flypast.

This was in direct contrast to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were snapped at Horse Guard's Parade despite also being snubbed from the balcony.

Shamed Andrew was forced to step back from the royals in 2019 and was stripped of his honorary military titles and patronages by the Queen in January.

It came after Virginia Giuffre accused the royal of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after being trafficked by paedo Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has vehemently denied the claims but reached a £12million settlement in February to stop the case proceeding to a civil trial.

In April, he appeared alongside his mother at Prince Philip's remembrance service.

Andrew was pictured on his horse yesterday Credit: Reuters
Andrew had accompanied the Queen to a memorial service for Prince Philip
Today's line-up was limited to working royals only
Meghan was still present despite also being blocked from the balcony
Harry also made an appearance for his grandmother's celebrations

IN THIS ARTICLE
