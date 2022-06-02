Jubilee weekend weather forecast LIVE – Met Office say London could hit 23C TOMORROW as temps rise for Bank holiday

THE Bank Holiday weekend is set to be SAVED by a plume of tropical air that will blast away this week's miserable downpours, experts say.

The Met Office have said that Londoners could see highs of "23C tomorrow".

Their Friday forecast said: "Any mist or fog lifting to give another dry morning with long sunny periods. Sunshine continuing into the afternoon, but a little hazier in the west. Showers spreading north overnight. Maximum temperature 23 °C."

According to weather charts from WXCHARTS and reports from BBC meteorologists, the start of Queen's Jubilee weekend will remain dry.

According to BBC Meteorologist Chris Fawkes, there will be a "sunny start to [Thursday] morning if some what cool, but temperatures will quickly rise".

Deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “While it may be an unsettled start for some with showers for northern and western areas, many areas will see generally settled conditions over much of the long Jubilee Weekend, with plenty of dry weather and good spells of sunshine.

‘Uncertainty for the weekend itself’

Stunning starlight scenes captured in Dorset

The milky way was photographed in the early hours of this morning.

A dazzling photo was taken of the milk way which was glowing above St Catherine’s Chapel in Abbotsbury.

St Catherine’s Chapel was built by monks in the 14th century, and overlooks Chesil Beach.

It is situated in an Area of Outstanding Beauty, and it is easy to see why.

Credit: ©Graham Hunt

End of June forecast

It is likely that conditions will stay relatively similar throughout the second half of June.

There is low confidence in precipitation amounts, with a roughly equal chance of wetter than average and drier than average conditions overall.

However, temperatures are likely to be above average for most.

Edinburgh's evening forecast

A mainly dry and bright evening then clear spells at first.

Cloudier towards midnight with rain developing in the southwest, Borders and Lothian remaining mostly dry with minimum temperatures of 8 °C.

Friday to Monday Manchester forecast

A cloudy, wet start for many areas.

However, the rain should tend to break up into showers, with more sunshine developing by the afternoon.

Winds remaining light with maximum temperatures of 19 °C.

Dry, sunny and warm on Saturday.

Starting off dry on Sunday, but becoming cloudier from the south, with an increasing risk of showery rain.

Further rain at times on Monday.

Manchester evening forecast

Increasingly cloudy this evening, with showers at first, soon giving way to more persistent rain, some of which could be heavy at times.

This will then persist for much of the night with minimum temperatures of 11 °C.

Brits up and down the country toast the Queen as they enjoy 22C scorcher

JOYFUL Brits are raising a glass to the Queen today as she celebrates 70 years on the throne.

Revellers up and down the country are coming together to toast Britain's longest reigning monarch on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations - as temperatures hit a delightful 22C.

Jubilant supporters lined The Mall in London from the early hours of this morning to secure a front-row spot for Trooping the Colour.

Many were snapped clinking glasses of prosecco at the crack of dawn as they waited for the royals to arrive.

Elsewhere, partygoers were pictured out in force in Leeds - some in full regal get-up.

Groups of friends draped in England flags and dressed as Beefeaters filed into pubs and bars across the city.

London Saturday to Monday forecast

Saturday, occasionally heavy and thundery showers spreading across all parts.

Generally cloudy on Sunday and Monday, with further heavy and possibly thundery showers.

Temperatures around average.

London forecast this evening

Dry with plenty of clear spells through the evening, especially to the southeast.

Some isolated mist or fog patches may form through the early hours with minimum temperatures of 8 °C.

Balmy conditions to continue into tomorrow

The balmy conditions will continue into Friday when Brits will bask in 26C heat.

The rest of the four-day weekend looks slightly more uncertain, with patches of rain and potential thunder.

The warmest weather across Saturday and Sunday will be found in the northwest of Scotland, with cooler breezes blowing further south.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman said: "Some may see an unsettled start to the long weekend, with showers for Northern Ireland, Wales and western England, however, it will be much more settled for many, with plenty of dry weather and good spells of sunshine.

"Temperatures could reach 26C in the south on Friday, although this will likely be the warmest day and later in the weekend the highest temperatures are likely to be in the northwest.

"A plume of warm air, currently across the continent, then pushes north over the UK through the weekend.

"However, there is uncertainty on how far north it will stretch with the latest outlook suggesting it will bring a spell of showers to southern areas from Saturday which could turn heavy and possibly thundery at times.

"Although there will also be some breaks in the cloud even here, and northern areas are most likely to stay fine and dry.

"Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England look like they’ll see the driest conditions from Saturday onwards most likely enjoying some prolonged periods of sunshine."

Brits don red, white & blue as they bask in 22C heat

THE sun will shine as Brits don red, white and blue to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee today.

Temperatures are expected to hit 22C for the momentous occasion thanks to a plume of tropical air sweeping in from the continent.

It means thousands attending Trooping the Colour - Her Majesty’s official birthday parade - won't need to pack a brolly.

And Jubilee street parties up and down the country won't be a washout as feared after this week's miserable downpours.

The weather will be warmest in the south east of England, where highs of 22C are forecast in London.

Elsewhere, the mercury will hover in the high teens to mid 20s - but it’s sunshine pretty much all round.

Lyme Regis FULL

Crowds of holidaymakers and locals flocked to the seaside resort of Lyme regis to soak up the glorious hot sunshine and clear blue skies over the Bank Holiday.

People soaked up the hot sunny weather as they enjoyed an extra day off and the many events planned for to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Celia McMahon/Alamy Live News

UK weather outlook for Saturday and Sunday

Saturday will be mainly dry and bright with spells of sunshine however there will be more cloud in the south with a chance of showers which may be heavy.

There will be more in the way of cloud cover on Sunday with scattered showers spreading northwards across England and Wales and may be heavy.

Tomorrow's weather (Friday)

It will be a warm day with long spells spells of spring sunshine and variable amounts of cloud cover around.

Most areas will be dry, however there is a chance of showers developing which will be mostly across western areas and may be locally heavy.

Cooler for coastal areas. A mostly dry evening.

Tonight's weather

It will be a largely dry evening with late spells of sunshine and daytime showers will tend to ease and turn increasingly patchy.

Overnight will then be mainly dry with clear spells and variable amounts of cloud cover.

Outbreaks of rain across northern England, southern Scotland and north Wales.

Unsettled weather for the Jubilee

Street parties face washout with heavy rain on Sunday

STREET parties celebrating the Queen's Jubilee look set for a washout this weekend as heavy rain sweeps the country.

Forecasters fear a rogue low pressure system will put a dampener on the historical weekend - but assured Brits there will still be sunshine.

And as Londoners honour the Queen's seven-decade reign on Sunday with the Platinum Jubilee pageant, the Met predicts downpours will hit southern parts of the country.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: "The latest outlook suggests that this plume of warm air could bring a spell of showers to southern areas overnight on Friday and into early Saturday, with some showers hanging around for a time on Saturday.

"Further showers are likely for southern areas on Sunday, perhaps the odd heavy one, most likely at this stage for the far southeast."

Bank holiday SAVED as Trooping the Colour to go ahead without wash out

THE Bank Holiday weekend is set to be SAVED by a plume of tropical air that will blast away this week's miserable downpours, experts say.

According to weather charts from WXCHARTS and reports from BBC meteorologists, the start of Queen's Jubilee weekend - Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday - will go ahead without downpour.

According to BBC Meteorologist Chris Fawkes, there will be a "sunny start to [Thursday] morning if some what cool, but temperatures will quickly rise".

UK weather outlook for today and Friday

Thursday will be mainly dry and bright with long spells of spring sunshine however some patchy cloud cover will tend to build at times and there is a slim chance of a shower.

Friday will continue largely dry with lots of sunshine however it will be cloudy with rain outbreaks in Northern Ireland and northwestern England.

Scotland, northern Ireland and England could have GLORIOUS weather this week

Rain and storms look as though they could batter the rest of the UK this weekend, during the Queen’s Jubilee.

Torrential rain could hit the south of England this weekend.

Despite the wash out weather for the south, it looks as though the weather will be bright and dry for the north of England and Scotland and Ireland.

Mild weather, cloud cover and the short isolated shower here and there is much better then the torrential rain the rest of the UK might be faced with!

Odds slashed on Jubilee WASHOUT

Ladbrokes have slashed odds on this weekend being a Jubilee WASHOUT.

With heavy rain set to batter Britain and despite the high temperatures, the bookies now make it just a 6/4 shot (from 3/1) that the upcoming extended Bank Holiday weekend plays host to the wettest day of the year so far.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “A literal damper could be about to be put on the Queen’s Jubilee weekend, with record-breaking rain set to fall over the coming days.”

Joggers snapped running in Windsor ahead of the Jubilee crowds

People were snapped enjoying the greenery and the sunshine earlier yesterday.

The weather could turn for the worst later on in the week, so Brits have been making the most of the sporadic sunshine.

Windsor residents also made the most of the scenery, before the crowds and tourists flock into the town for the Queen’s Jubilee this weekend.

The long walk in Windsor is the ultimate running track, with breath taking views.

Credit: SWNS

Beaches packed as people flock to soak up the sun

The weather was scorching today in Dorset, and holidaymakers were snapped flocking to the beach.

Dorset beaches were packed today as the weather heats up during sunny spells.

Lyme Regis resort holidaymakers pitched up camp on the beach and enjoyed gorgeous sunshine.

Today Dorset saw highs of around 18C today.