ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Driver dies after crash trying to pass Phoenix fire truck with lights, siren on

FireRescue1
 3 days ago

PHOENIX — A 57-year-old man was killed after he tried to pass a Phoenix firetruck speeding to an emergency with its lights and siren going, Arizona police...

www.firerescue1.com

Comments / 3

Related
AZFamily

2 men killed, 2 injured in Mesa nightclub shooting, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. It all started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers then started a pursuit which ended after six miles at Southern and Hardy Drive. That’s where they detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says they were pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
AZFamily

VIDEO: Pickup truck, car catch fire after crash on US 60 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fiery crash left behind a mess on the U.S. 60′s new asphalt in Tempe on Thursday. Just before 5 p.m., a driver in a car got involved in a crash with a pickup truck on the eastbound side of the freeway near McClintock Drive. Both vehicles went up in flames. DPS troopers said no one was hurt.
TEMPE, AZ
L.A. Weekly

William Dodd Dies in Semi-Truck Collision on 35th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

57-Year-Old Man Dead after Big-Rig Accident on Campbell Avenue. The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m., near the intersection of 35th and Campbell Avenue. Officers say Dodd was attempting to pass the fire truck with its sirens and lights on, and ending up crashing into it. Dodd then lost control of his vehicle and struck a nearby tree.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters battle a large house fire near Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of fire crews worked together to put out a house fire near Camelback Mountain. Firefighters were called out to a house near 44th Street and McDonald Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof. “So when firefighters arrived on scene most of that fire was in the attic. It was initially above the garage and because of the large house this was it extended through the entire house,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. The husband and wife who lived there got out of the house safely.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX — One person was killed and eight others were injured after a shooting at a Phoenix strip mall early Saturday, authorities said. Update 11:59 p.m. EDT June 4: The deceased, who died from her injuries at an area hospital, has been identified by police as a 14-year-old girl. KSAZ-TV reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Sweeney
12 News

2 people rescued from nearly 20-feet-deep trench in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two men were rescued after being stuck in an 18-feet-deep and 3-feet-wide trench in Glendale, authorities said. Crews with the Glendale Fire Department found two construction site employees at the bottom of the trench Saturday morning. Authorities said the two employees were working in the trench...
GLENDALE, AZ
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Phoenix Shopping Center

DEVELOPING STORY: At least nine people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire broke out at a shopping center in Phoenix. Police say there was a gathering of about 100 people at the strip mall when a fight broke out. When the bullets started flying, a 14-year-old girl was killed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘I’m not jumping in after you:’ Police release transcript of Tempe Town Lake drowning

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Edited body-cam video and a transcript released by police paint a better picture of what led up to a man drowning at Tempe Town Lake on Saturday. The 11-minute video shows officers talking to Sean Bickings and another woman before he jumps into the water. However, the video cuts out before Bickings is heard struggling in the lake so police provided a transcript of what happened next, including an officer saying he wasn’t going to jump in as Bickings calls for help.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Brazen golf cart thieves target 55-and-older community in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Teri Bariatti is one of the lucky ones. She still has her golf cart, but many of her neighbors do not. Over the past three days, some crooks have been sneaking into the Palm Lake Village, off 32nd Street and Greenway Road in north Phoenix, and riding off with homeowners’ golf carts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Siren#Traffic Accident
AZFamily

1 killed, 8 others injured after north Phoenix strip mall shooting, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say nine people, including a teenage boy, were shot at a north Phoenix strip mall early Saturday morning. Officers say it happened at a party near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road after 1 a.m., and detectives believe a confrontation ended with nine people shot. One person, believed to be a woman, died after being taken to the hospital. Two other women suffered life-threatening injuries. A teenage boy was among those shot, but he is expected to be okay. During a news conference, Sgt. Williams said a group of about 100 people were at the strip mall at the shooting, and that while the victims’ ages weren’t immediately clear, he believed they were between 17 and 24.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Video shows what happened after man jumped into Tempe Town Lake to avoid police

TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe released body cam footage Friday of the events leading up to a homeless man drowning in Tempe Town Lake after trying to avoid police. On May 28, officers were called to the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge after a Downtown Tempe Authority ambassador reported a disturbance between 34-year-old Sean Bickings and his companion.
Nationwide Report

19-year-old Charles Mann dead, 19-year-old Taylor Ross injured after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

19-year-old Charles Mann dead, 19-year-old Taylor Ross injured after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 19-year-old Charles Mann, of Mesa, as the man who lost his life and 19-year-old Taylor Ross, of Chandler, as the victim who suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Saturday in Phoenix. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place on Interstate 17 near Camp Verde [...]
AZFamily

Edited bodycam footage shows moments leading up to drowning at Tempe Town Lake

An RN crushed up oral medication and administered it straight to the patient's bloodstream, which killed the patient. New sustainable food program teaching Arizonans how to start their own garden. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative...
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
AZFamily

19-year-old woman dies after being shot in her Gilbert apartment

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public’s help with information after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in Gilbert early Saturday morning. According to Gilbert police, officers received a 911 call from a woman around 2 a.m. saying she had been shot by someone she didn’t know inside her apartment near San Tan Village Parkway and Ray Road.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Police officer killed during shooting in eastern Arizona

An RN crushed up oral medication and administered it straight to the patient's bloodstream, which killed the patient. New sustainable food program teaching Arizonans how to start their own garden. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Thieves steal golf carts from senior community in north Phoenix

An RN crushed up oral medication and administered it straight to the patient's bloodstream, which killed the patient. New sustainable food program teaching Arizonans how to start their own garden. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy