ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Diabate and Houstan to officially leave U of M for NBA Draft

By Ken Delaney
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan is losing a pair...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 2 Live Stream: How To Watch Warriors vs. Celtics Game 2 Online

Live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, the Warriors and Celtics meet in Game 2 of the NBA Finals!. The Warriors were on their way to a Game 1 win, but a stunning fourth quarter comeback shocked Golden State and propelled Boston to a 120-108 Game 1 victory. Per ESPN Stats & Information, the Celtics became the first team in finals history to win by double-digits after entering the fourth quarter trailing by double-digits. Veteran Al Horford continued his strong postseason play with 26 points, Jaylen Brown added 24, and Derrick White chipped in 21 points in 32 minutes of action.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy