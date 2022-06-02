Diabate and Houstan to officially leave U of M for NBA Draft

Live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, the Warriors and Celtics meet in Game 2 of the NBA Finals!. The Warriors were on their way to a Game 1 win, but a stunning fourth quarter comeback shocked Golden State and propelled Boston to a 120-108 Game 1 victory. Per ESPN Stats & Information, the Celtics became the first team in finals history to win by double-digits after entering the fourth quarter trailing by double-digits. Veteran Al Horford continued his strong postseason play with 26 points, Jaylen Brown added 24, and Derrick White chipped in 21 points in 32 minutes of action.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO