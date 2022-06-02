ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas has the most selections on Athlon Sports' 2022 All-Big 12 team

By Cami Griffin
 3 days ago
Texas sits atop the conference in Athlon Sports’ All-Big 12 team with 14 selections total.

The 14 selections were tied with Baylor and Oklahoma State, while the next in line is Oklahoma with 13. Kansas and Iowa State had the least amount of selections.

Several newcomers were selected to the All-Big 12 teams, which included the first-team to the fourth-team on both sides of the ball. Quinn Ewers, Dillon Gabriel, Isaiah Neyor, JT Daniels and Jahleel Billingsley were among the players selected who have yet to make their debut with their new respective programs.

Spencer Sanders, one of the only experienced signal-callers returning in the Big 12, earned first-team honors at quarterback. Texas running back Bijan Robinson unsurprisingly landed as the first-team running back.

Here’s a look at where each Texas player was selected on Athlon Sports’ All-Big 12 team.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
AP Photo/Michael Woods
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Image courtesy of Texas Sports

Community Policy