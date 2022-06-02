ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimbo Fisher "would love to play Texas" amid conference realignment discussions

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
There’s a first time for everything, right?

While the SEC is currently discussing conference realignment details, primarily surrounding scheduling and permanent conference opponents, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher minced words that Texas Longhorns fans have been waiting to hear.

“I would love to play Texas.”

The Texas football program has been attempting to reignite the in-state rivalry for years, and unfortunately it took them joining the SEC to force the Aggies to play them.

When news first surfaced that Texas and Oklahoma were interested in departing the Big 12 to join the SEC, the Aggies were one of few programs notably unhappy with the move.

It seems like a lot has changed since then.

