'Don't give up on humankind': Woman reunited with priceless family photo after her wallet was stolen in Portland

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Oregon — We report on a lot theft cases in Portland. We so often share how victims never see their stolen items again, or how community members weren't able to help them. This is not one of those stories. It starts with a photo. Norma Kron Gardner...

Oregon man gets life sentence for Portland shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who killed another man and wounded two others in a shooting as people left a concert at an indoor arena in Portland has been sentenced to life in prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Jay James received the sentence Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
I-84 east reopens at 33rd Ave. in Portland after police activity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have reopened all lanes of I-84 eastbound at Northeast 33rd Avenue in Portland following an investigation into the death of a pedestrian on Sunday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on...
Portland nonprofit’s vans stolen, trashed

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of cars are stolen around Portland just about every day, but one recent theft comes as a big blow to both a nonprofit and those who rely on hot meals. Two large service vans were stolen from Potluck in the Park over the weekend. The...
Interstate 84 In Portland ShutdownFor Several Hours Sunday Morning

PORTLAND – All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 re-opened just after 11:00 Sunday morning following the closure at NE 33rd ave for police activity. Portland Police officers from the Central Precinct got a call shortly before 8:30 this morning about a collision involving a pedestrian on Interstate 84 near the Sandy Boulevard Overpass.
‘Gresham Lumberjack’ illegally chopping down hundreds of trees

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police and the Parks & Recreations are asking the public for help to find the ‘Gresham Lumberjack’ that is cutting down hundreds of trees. It’s happening in about 1.7 miles along Springwater Trail, particularly around the 7th St. bridge. “What’s frustrating about...
Vancouver police looking for man who disappeared ‘under suspicious circumstances’

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say disappeared “under suspicious circumstances” this week. The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help to find Jordan Vossenkemper, who reportedly went missing from his Vancouver apartment between June 1st and 2nd, 2022. Vossenkemper...
Two people injured in yet another Mt. Scott-Arleta shooting

Despite the orange traffic barrels that have slowed such incidents, the shootings continue on 72ndPeace for Mt. Scott-Arleta neighbors was again abruptly disturbed very early on Saturday, April 30, when once again shots rang out along S.E. 72nd Avenue, in an area just north of Woodstock Boulevard. East Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to an area near the Discount Mini Mart convenience store in the short block between Woodstock Boulevard and Knight Street, at the southern edge of Mt. Scott City Park. Officers soon discovered that this wasn't an unfounded "Shots Fired" call: "They found two shooting victims; officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding of one victim," a PPB official told THE BEE. Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is being released at this time. If you have information on this crime, please email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov â€“ and refer to Case No. 22-113943. Or you can send tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon â€“ www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=823& â€“ and perhaps receive a cash reward of up to $2,500. {loadposition sub-article-01}
