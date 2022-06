Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy after passing for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns against just four interceptions in the regular season and the SEC championship game win over Georgia combined. It was Young’s close to the regular season and that aforementioned SEC championship game win over the Bulldogs that helped him cinch college football’s highest honor. In a 42-35 win over Arkansas on Nov. 20, 2021, Young completed 31-of-40 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns. Then, he directed a late comeback and subsequent four-overtime victory at Auburn where he finished with 317 passing yards and a pair...

