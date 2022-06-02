Target Has Platform Teva Dupes For $30 & You’re Going to Love the Colors

Click here to read the full article.

It’s June 1, which means if you’re anything like me, sandals and summer accessories are top of mind. In New York, we’re already seeing 90-degree days, so the last thing I want to do is cover my feet in my usual leather boots or sneakers. Luckily, Target has sandal options that are actually cute, like these Teva dupes for $30. Best of all, the shoes come in a few color ways, including solid neutral colors and a pastel blend in pink and blue.

One shopper noted how durable they are, even for long walks or hikes. “Amazing shoes, I cannot recommend them enough,” they wrote. “The first time I wore these was on a 3-mile challenging hike that involved crossing streams and climbing rocks and these sandals were comfortable and secure the entire time.”

The fact that these sandals have a platform element make them even better—even though I’m 5’9, I still love a little height. You can adjust the straps in the heel and over the top of the foot to get a customized fit that’s comfortable. Plus, if you’re totally over wearing sneakers with your summer dress, this is a great swap that’ll keep you cool in the process. Forget going through sweaty socks each day; it’s time to finally let those puppies breathe.

Assorted Pinks Platform Sport Sandals

Just take another shopper’s glowing words for it: “The foam footbed felt great while I worked standing on my feet all day.” OK comfort plus fashion is literally a summer dream. One of the main reasons I usually avoid sandals in the summer is because they don’t hold up to all the walking I do around the city. But if someone can work in these babies all day, I can certainly go on a long stroll with them.

Assorted Blues Platform Sandals

They also come in black, green and tan solid colors, so pick up a few if you like the style and fit. It may be time for hot girl summer, but your feet don’t have to be hot in the process, too.