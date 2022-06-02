ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Kyle Wright tosses six shutout innings in Wednesday's win over Diamondbacks

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Wright (5-3) scattered three hits and five walks to hold the Diamondbacks scoreless for six innings in the...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

Grayson Rodriguez diagnosed with right lat strain

Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez’s MRI on Thursday confirmed a right lat strain. Orioles GM Mike Elias stated “He’s going to miss a decent amount of time at the minimum.” (Roch Kubatko on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rodriguez has had a stellar season for Triple-A Norfolk. He has...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Emilio Pagan placed on the restricted list Friday

Pagan is not traveling with the team due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Toronto. He will be eligible to return to the team on June 7th when the Twins start a series with the Yankees.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Shohei Ohtani allows four runs in loss to Yankees on Thursday

Shohei Ohtani allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over three innings on Thursday against the Yankees. He struck out two and took the loss, falling to 3-4. This wasn't nearly as bad as Ohtani's seven-run outing last year in Yankee Stadium when he couldn't make it out of the first inning, but it was still obviously a terrible start. He generated just three whiffs on 75 pitches and had an awful 12% CSW rate. He has now allowed nine runs over nine innings in his last two starts, albeit in two tough matchups, and his ERA is all the way up to 3.99. To the extent he's a single player in your fantasy leagues, you should start him as a batter in weekly leagues, and regardless, you may want to bench him as a pitcher in his next start against the Red Sox.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Nestor Cortes Jr fires seven scoreless innings in Game 1 win Thursday

Nestor Cortes Jr pitched seven innings, allowing no runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in New York's 6-1 victory in Game 1 of Thursday's double header. Cortes completed seven innings for the fourth time in his last five starts and his ERA is back down to 1.50, good for second in the Majors behind only Texas' Martin Perez (1.42). Cortes has been able to carry 1.50 ERA and 0.87 WHIP and tally 68 strikeouts in 60 innings across 10 starts and amassed a record of 5-1. Even in early June, Cortes should be on a short list of potential All-Star Game starters leaving his fantasy mangers looking like geniuses on draft day. His next start is slated for Tuesday in Minnesota.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Closer Report: Craig Kimbrel, David Bednar, Ryan Pressly (2022)

Welcome back to another edition of the “Closer Report.” Here is a look at the chart for this week. 6 Dodgers Craig Kimbrel -1 Save Thursday after working on mechanics. 11 Yankees Clay Holmes 1 Remains lead closer with Aroldis Chapman sidelined. 12 Diamondbacks Mark Melancon 2. 13...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Two-Start Pitchers: Week 9 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Week 9 is almost here! Like we do every week, we’re going to take a look at the two-start pitchers who you should lock in or at least consider using for the upcoming slate of games. Like I do every week, I’ll break the pitchers down the two-start pitchers...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Glenn Otto struggles with command in win Saturday

Glenn Otto earned the win Saturday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on two hits across five innings to go along with four strikeouts and five walks. Otto did not allow a hit through the first four innings. The only problem was he walked five and hit a batter. He was able to work around those situations. Cal Raleigh broke the no-hitter in the fifth inning, which was followed by a long two-run home run hit by Jesse Winker. The Rangers bullpen was able to hold Seattle off the scoreboard the rest of the game, allowing Otto to earn his fourth win on the season. He had one poor start against Boston earlier in the season where he allowed eight runs, but he has allowed two runs or fewer in his other seven starts this year.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Taylor Ward leaves Friday's game with hamstring tightness

Ward made a bit of an awkward dive while trying to come up with Nick Maton's triple and was removed shortly thereafter. He had only recently begun playing the field again after he had battled a neck injury, so it would obviously be a shame if he needed to miss more time. The Angels should update his status after the game.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Brady Singer roughed up for seven runs in loss Friday

Brady Singer pitched five innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out four in Kansas City’s 10-3 loss to the Astros on Friday. Singer ran into a brick wall on Friday as he gave up seven earned runs to Houston after giving up a total of seven runs all year. After going 2-0 with a 1.37 in 19 2/3 innings across three starts in May, Singer came crashing back to Earth. His poor outing Friday raised his ERA from 2.49 to 4.15 and ran Kansas City’s current losing streak to five games. Singer did manage to not walk anyone Friday and owns a solid 30:4 K/BB ratio this season. Singer’s next start is set for Wednesday against the visiting Blue Jays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Taylor Ward placed on the 10-day IL Sunday

Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day IL Sunday after suffering hamstring tightness during Friday’s game. Angels manager Joe Maddon stated they are hoping that Ward will only miss the minimum 10 days. (Jeff Fletcher on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Ward has had an excellent 2022 season so far....
MLB
fantasypros.com

Tanner Scott converts save chance Thursday evening

Scott was quite impressive en route to his second save of the season and first since April 23 on Thursday. The 27-year-old southpaw struck out two of the three batters he faced, bringing his strikeout rate to 33.3 percent through 19 1/3 innings this year. On the down side, he is carrying a 5.12 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. The Giants did send two left-handed hitters to the plate in the ninth in this one, so that likely had plenty to do with Scott being called upon for this save chance. Still, with Anthony Bender (back) on the IL, the Marlins are looking for someone to step up into the closer role at the moment.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Erick Fedde lasts 4 2/3 innings on mound Saturday against Reds

Nationals SP Erick Fedde lasted just 4 2/3 innings on the mound Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits while also walking two and striking out one, picking up a no-decision in the Nationals' 10-8 win over the Reds. Fantasy Impact:. Fedde has allowed four or more runs in consecutive...
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Sunday (6/5) PREMIUM

Saturday’s slate went really well. These past weeks have been amazing for yours truly, and I feel like I have a great read on how these lineups and rotations are playing out. Sunday slates are always one of my favorites of the week, too, and it has been excited to keep rolling here. There’s plenty to discuss, so let’s get started with the pitching!
MLB
fantasypros.com

Mark Melancon drops sixth game of the season on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks RP Mark Melancon pitched the ninth inning on Saturday, allowing two hits for two earned runs in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 loss to the Pirates. One day after picking up his 11th save of the season Melancon dropped his sixth game of the season giving him a record of 1-6 so far. The Diamondbacks reliever has a ERA of 6.87 and is looking less and less like himself as he had just seemed to get past his struggles but now seems to really be struggling with consistency.
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Yordan Alvarez gets massive extension with Astros

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has agreed to a six-year $115 million extension that begins next season, according to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal. (FOX Sports) This was a wise move by Houston. Alvarez has done nothing in his short career other than prove he is going to be one of the best power hitters in baseball for many years to come. Alvarez is among the league leaders with 14 home runs and 31 RBI so far this season.
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

JT Brubaker takes another loss on Friday

JT Brubaker (0-5) and the Pirates lost to the Diamondbacks 8-6 on Friday. He allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits over four innings while walking one and striking out three. Fantasy Impact:. Brubaker saw his ERA rise to 4.70 for the season and take his fifth defeat without...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

By The Numbers: J.D. Martinez, Cesar Hernandez, Corey Seager (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Last week, this column reviewed how BABIP could be used to project future performance for pitchers. Today’s column will focus on batting BABIP. However, evaluating BABIP for batters is more nuanced than it is for pitchers, especially this season. BABIP measures the result of balls put into play, not...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Jalen Beeks charged with blown save, loss versus White Sox

Rays reliever Jalen Beeks allowed one run on two hits over 1 2/3 innings of work against the White Sox on Saturday. He surrendered a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, thus earning both the blown save and eventual loss. Tampa Bay ultimately fell to Chicago by a score of 3-2.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Jake Odorizzi throws bullpen session on Saturday

Houston SP Jake Odorizzi threw 57 pitches in a bullpen session on Saturday. He is keeping his arm in shape while working his way back from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since May 17th. (Chandler Rome on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Odorizzi was off to a solid start to...
HOUSTON, TX

