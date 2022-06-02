Another bear sighting this morning

There is something special about camping in a Tennessee State Park – sleeping under the night sky, away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, the sound of a crackling campfire, the hoot of an owl, the rustle of the leaves in the breeze. Whether you are bringing...
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There’s one more big day of the gigantic savings during the Warehouse Clearance Sale. The sale has been extended through Monday at the Lindsay’s Warehouse on First Street and at its 110 East Central Avenue showroom. Scott still has some paint, miscellaneous items, lots of carpet and vinyl roll ends, too.
Mountain lions are no joke. We all saw the terrifying footage of a Utah hiker get stalked by a mountain lion for over 6 minutes while jogging in Slate Canyon. After a few false charges, she eventually scurried off back into the woods, but for this young hunter in Colorado, her encounter was far more frightening. While hunting alone in the mountains near Gunnison, Colorado, this young hunter came face to face with an aggressive mountain lion. And while she […]
The post Young Hunter Fends Off Attacking Mountain Lion In Colorado Mountains, Films Whole Thing first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
(Photo of a bear in Mountain Home Wednesday by Bret Williams) Bear sightings have been increasing in the Twin Lakes Area in recent weeks, including a bear in a tree at the corner of 16th Street and Post Oak Road near the kindergarten in Mountain Home Wednesday morning. Captain Joe...
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – La Follette Police and Fire Departments along with Campbell County EMS were extra busy on Thursday with at least five car wrecks across town. Around 11:30am, there was a multi-vehicle wreck on the four lane in front of La Follette Middle School detouring La Follette bound traffic. A couple of vehicles collided at the South Avenue stop light in front of Gamble Motors on the four lane at 12:45pm. Fifteen minutes later First Responders headed to a single vehicle mishap in the parking lot of Lowe’s. Traffic heading toward Jacksboro on the four lane at Towe String Road was down to a single lane when a wreck happened near the stop light at 1:45pm. A little after 8pm, there was a traffic accident in the flower bed in front of Cross-Smith Funeral Home on East Central Avenue at South Indiana Avenue. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/03/2022-6AM)
NOVELTY, Ohio — One of the dogs who was taken in by an Ohio shelter from an overwhelmed resident had puppies three days after being rescued. Rescue Village, located in Novelty, Ohio, said its humane department took in 29 dogs and puppies from an overwhelmed resident from Geauga County who was in need of help.
First of all, I know this plea doesn't apply to all of you. Hopefully, it doesn't apply to most of you. However, there's a reason why wildlife officials are constantly reminding us to stay away from wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) issued another warning last month after a cow...
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two cars collided late Wednesday morning where Tennessee Avenue crosses Central Avenue. There were no injuries. However, traffic was temporarily down to one lane in both directions on Central allowing room for the cars to be towed away. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/02/2022-6AM)
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I'll never forget the day I got my first job upon college graduation: a television news anchor in a small town in Texas — San Angelo, to be exact.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee doughnut stores are celebrating National Doughnut Day, a holiday dedicated to honoring the women of the Salvation Army who served pastries to soldiers during World War One. WVLT News visited a Maryville favorite- Richy Kreme, where Dustin Cochran, the owner, was giving out free...
BOISE – (June 2, 2022) – Two adult wolves trying to attack a band of sheep grazing on the backside of Shaw Mountain caused a sheep pile-up in a steep gully, killing 143 ewes and lambs, state and federal officials confirmed this week. The sheep were owned by...
Tennessee summers are made for exploring the Great Smoky Mountains and finding new trails to host your next adventure. There's an abundance of creeks, lakes, and waterfalls perfect for cooling down on a humid day. These crystal clear pools on some hiking trails are ideal for escaping from the sun....
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — During the height of Covid, Julia Waddell learned that she was expecting a child. At age 40 with three children at home, the Nolensville mom tried to be as careful as she could during the pandemic but fate dealt her a different card. While 33 weeks pregnant, a tickle in her throat soon yielded to a serious case of Covid-19 requiring Julia to be admitted to a Williamson County hospital.
As the summer season begins and temperatures increase, so do the chances of children and animals being forgotten inside hot cars. In an effort to prevent more deaths in Tennessee, there is a law called 'The Good Samaritan' law, which makes it legal for people to respond if they come across a child or animal in distress inside a vehicle.
$6.6 Million Home on an Island in St. Paul, Minnesota Comes with a Hovercraft. Are you ready for your mouth to hang open in amazement?! There is a home in Minnesota that's for sale right now for $6.6 million that has an indoor racquetball court AND one of the most amazing theater rooms I've ever seen. There are stars and lights on the ceiling! Oh, and it sits on an island all alone and comes with a Hovercraft.
Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
ANN ARBOR, MI — A funky duck on the scene at Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park attracted a crowd of birdwatchers from throughout the region Wednesday, June 1. The unusual sighting of a black-bellied whistling duck here is a first, according to avid birders who track and report such rare observations using apps like eBird.
Comments / 0