Another bear sighting this morning

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – La Follette Police and Fire Departments along with Campbell County EMS were extra busy on Thursday with at least five car wrecks across town. Around 11:30am, there was a multi-vehicle wreck on the four lane in front of La Follette Middle School detouring La Follette bound traffic. A couple of vehicles collided at the South Avenue stop light in front of Gamble Motors on the four lane at 12:45pm. Fifteen minutes later First Responders headed to a single vehicle mishap in the parking lot of Lowe’s. Traffic heading toward Jacksboro on the four lane at Towe String Road was down to a single lane when a wreck happened near the stop light at 1:45pm. A little after 8pm, there was a traffic accident in the flower bed in front of Cross-Smith Funeral Home on East Central Avenue at South Indiana Avenue. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/03/2022-6AM)

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO