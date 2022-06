Standing 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, Robert Dillingham isn’t the most physically imposing player on the floor, but he is definitely one of the most skilled. This weekend at Nike EYBL’s latest session in Louisville, he put that on full display. Despite going 1-4, Dillingham shined maybe brighter than anyone, using a combination of speed, finishing ability, ball-handling skills, and perimeter shooting to score at all three levels.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO