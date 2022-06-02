ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Amelie Mauresmo sorry for saying women’s tennis holds less appeal than men’s

By Andy Sims
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmSnK_0fyGJEr900

French Open boss Amelie Mauresmo has apologised for saying women’s tennis had less appeal than the men’s game.

The Roland Garros tournament director made the comments as she explained why only one of the 10 matches chosen for the night sessions at this year’s tournament featured women.

Mauresmo, a former Wimbledon champion, had said: “In this era that we are in right now – and as a woman, a former woman’s player, I don’t feel bad or unfair saying that – you have more attraction, appeal (in) general, for the men’s matches.”

World number one Iga Swiatek said the comments were “disappointing and surprising”.

And speaking to the Tennis Channel on Thursday, Mauresmo said: “First of all the comments that I made were taken out of the wider picture, out of the context.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sk1bS_0fyGJEr900

“And I want to say sorry to the players that really felt bad about what I said.

“Again, I think the people who know me, who’ve known me on and off the court, throughout my career, throughout everything that I’ve done, know that I’m a big fighter for equal rights and women’s tennis, women in general.”

Mauresmo insists men’s matches were given priority in the showpiece night session because women’s matches are shorter, meaning punters might feel shortchanged.

She added: “Concerning the scheduling, specifically for the night matches, my say was that because we have one match only it’s really tougher to schedule a woman’s match, because we have to take into consideration the length. I feel it’s the fair kind of thing to do for the ticket holders.

“Next year, in order to be able to be more fair to the women players – to both categories actually – it would be good to maybe have the possibility to put on two matches, or maybe a women’s match plus a doubles match, to try to find a better solution to be fair to everyone.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff’s incredibly classy message to Iga Swiatek after losing in French Open final at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff’s dreams of winning the 2022 French Open women’s singles tournament came to an end Saturday, as she fell prey to world no. 1 Iga Swiatek to the tune of a 1-6, 3-6 score. While that loss definitely stings and will hurt for days to come for Gauff, that did not stop the 18-year-old American tennis star from showering her conqueror at Roland Garros.
TENNIS
The Spun

Serena Williams Appears To Make Decision On Playing Wimbledon

On Friday, the women's singles entry list for Wimbledon was released. Serena Williams did not appear on the list. Williams has been a fixture at the All England Club for two decades. Her first Wimbledon title came in 2002. She went on to win again in 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal reportedly set to miss Wimbledon

Record 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will take an extended break after the French Open and miss Wimbledon, Marca reports. Nadal, who turned 36 this week, has been battling chronic foot pain in recent weeks but still he has managed to reach the French Open final. In Paris, Nadal...
TENNIS
The Independent

Alexander Zverev says injury suffered against Rafael Nadal is ‘very serious’

Alexander Zverev has said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is “very serious”.The world number three’s participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set.Zverev left the court in a wheelchair and returned on crutches to confirm to the umpire that he could not continue.In a video message on Twitter, the 25-year-old German said: “A very difficult moment for me today on the court.“Obviously a fantastic match until what happened, happened.“It looks like I have a very serious injury. But...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Wimbledon#The Tennis Channel
Reuters

Nadal in French Open final after Zverev retires with ankle injury

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - It was not the ending anyone expected following a three-hour contest that produced plenty of high drama as Rafael Nadal reached the French Open final for an incredible 14th time on Friday -- albeit after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire hurt with an ankle injury while trailing 7-6(8) 6-6. A semi-final between a Spaniard who has won the claycourt major a record 13-times and a red-hot German playing perhaps the best tennis in his career lived up to expectation for three hours and 13 minutes.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Ruthless Swiatek crushes Gauff to clinch second French Open title

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek confirmed her dominance of women's tennis by sweeping aside American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years on Saturday. The 21-year-old Pole's blend of power, poise and precision on the clay was...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Protester Attached Herself To The Net At French Open

During this Friday's semifinal match between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud, a protester attached herself to the net. As a result, there was a minor delay at Roland Garros. The protester was wearing a shirt that said "We have 1028 days left." Most fans watching the French Open were confused as to what that even means.
TENNIS
SkySports

Danielle Kang reveals tumour diagnosis during US Women's Open

The 29-year-old, currently ranked 12th in the world, said it hasn't yet been determined whether the tumor is malignant or benign. "I've gone through a lot of procedures so far, and with the process of elimination we are narrowing it down," Kang said. "It's going to take time." Despite her...
GOLF
Reuters

Tennis-Reaction to Iga Swiatek winning French Open

June 4 (Reuters) - Following is reaction to world number one Iga Swiatek winning her second French Open title on Saturday with a 6-1 6-3 win over Coco Gauff in the final:. "I want to congratulate Iga. What you have done on tour in the past couple of months has truly been amazing and you totally deserve it."
TENNIS
The Independent

French Open champion Iga Swiatek confident of continuing winning streak on grass

French Open champion Iga Swiatek admits to finding the grass a “tricky” surface but is confident she can continue her winning streak as attention turns towards Wimbledon.World number one Swiatek has won a record-equalling 35 consecutive matches, a run culminating in her 6-1 6-3 Roland Garros final win over Coco Gauff.The 21-year-old is heading back home to Poland to recover from her Paris exertions before beginning her preparations for SW19, where she reached the fourth round last year, with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski.🏆 Moments of appreciation in Paris. 🏆 Chwile na docenienie tego czasu. #RolandGarros 📸 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/fJS3cwQESd— Iga...
TENNIS
Reuters

Nadal's bid for more Roland Garros history meets Ruud resistance

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal has never lost a French Open final. A win on Sunday against first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud would deliver a record-extending 14th crown to the Spaniard and widen his lead in the men's race for the most major titles. Nadal, who turned...
TENNIS
The Independent

French Open 2022 LIVE: Result as Rafael Nadal wins 22nd grand slam title by beating Casper Ruud

Follow live reaction after Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Ruud to win a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd grand slam title, in what is perhaps the toughest and most remarkable triumph of the Spaniard’s storied career at Roland Garros.At 36, Nadal becomes the oldest French Open champion in history and his victory on the Paris clay comes just weeks after his participation in the tournament was thrown into doubt due to a painful foot injury.It left Nadal admitting throughout his run to the title that this French Open could be his last and heightened the drama as he survived marathon matches against Felix Auger-Aliassime and then his great rival Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.Nadal progressed to a 30th grand slam final after his opponent Alexander Zverev suffered a horrific ankle injury in Friday’s semi-final, with the players still yet to complete the second set after three hours on court.But Nadal recovered physically and the final was rather more straightforward, as the Spaniard used his experience to dispatch the 23-year-old Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 on what was the Norwegian’s first appearance in a grand slam final. Follow reaction from the French Open men’s final, below:
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

681K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy