ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Prize-winning Texas drama teacher to get special Tony Award

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GeWyF_0fyGJ47800

The special Tony Award that honors educators will go to a drama teacher in Texas who argues that “musical theater has a unique way of bringing people together.”

Roshunda Jones-Koumba, the theater director at G.W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston will receive the 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Award on June 12 at the Tony Awards in New York City.

The annual education award bestowed by the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University recognizes U.S. educators from kindergarten to 12th grade who have “demonstrated monumental impact on the lives of students and who embodies the highest standards of the profession.”

“In theater we accept all, so you’re not afraid to be yourself. And that gives you confidence to do anything you want, enables you to work with different people, and to be a better all-around person,” Jones-Koumba said in a statement. “Theatre is Life. I’m very grateful to The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University for this honor.”

The award includes a $10,000 prize and a pair of tickets to the Tony ceremony and gala. A panel of judges comprised of the American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League, Carnegie Mellon and other leaders from the theater industry selects the winner, based on candidates submitted by the public.

Jones-Koumba has already received two prestigious awards for 2021— the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award and the International Thespian Society Inspirational Theatre Educator Award.

“I’m an advocate for arts education everywhere. It doesn’t matter how much funding or support you have; magic can be created with determination and creativity,” she said when she won the Schwartz award. "Musical theatre has a unique way of bringing people together from different backgrounds and experiences to create theater magic.”

In 2020, Jones-Koumba was inducted into the Texas Thespians Hall of Fame and received the inaugural Arts Educator of the Year from the TUTS Leading Ladies organization. She was also TxETA’s 2017 Educator of the Year and Aldine ISD Carver High School’s teacher of the year in 2009 and 2014.

Jones-Koumba is a graduate of Prairie View A&M University with a bachelor's degree in theatre and a master's of education in administration. The city of Wharton, Texas, has declared June 28 as a day to honor her.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

EXPLAINER: Can Pa. GOP candidate make voters re-register?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for governor, is perhaps the state's most prominent peddler of former President Donald Trump's lie that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. A state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel, Mastriano says he wants to make everyone re-register if they...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Explicit Coin With Police Logo Concerns Black Troopers

BALTIMORE (AP) — A challenge coin inscribed with the Maryland State Police logo along with graphic imagery and offensive language has some troopers concerned because they see it as a potential response to allegations of racial discrimination within the agency. The Baltimore Sun reports that photos of the coin...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
City
Wharton, TX
Bay Net

Maryland’s Wild Turtles Are On The Move

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Wild turtles are currently heading to their breeding and nesting sites throughout Maryland. During this time of year, wild turtles can often be seen crossing roads and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources urges drivers to be cautious and give turtles a “brake.”. Common turtles...
Bay Journal

Maryland must stop pretending that poultry waste is clean energy

The climate crisis is intensifying. The most recent report out of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has outlined clear risks to people and the planet. Critical ecosystems like the Chesapeake Bay, long an abused outlet for our region’s pollution, will face even greater threats under a changing...
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware Dems promise multiple bills targeting guns will pass before the end of June

Delaware's Democratic lawmakers have introduced a number of bills collectively identified as a "gun safety package" that look to do everything from strengthening background checks, to holding gun manufacturers and dealers liable for violence, to the outright banning of certain weapons, attachments, or modifications. Gov. John Carney and Democratic leaders...
DELAWARE STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Local Weapons Manufacturer on Reducing Gun Violence: ‘Solution Might Be Technological, Not Legislative’

CEO Gareth Glaser is pictured with an early smart gun prototype, with a newer prototype on the screen. As politicians argue about gun legislation in light of the recent shooting in Uvalde, Tx., a Radnor-based gun manufacturer says the gun violence solution might be technological, not legislative, writes Steven Zeitchik for The Washington Post, as printed in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Tony Award#Drama#Musical Theater#Performing#The Tony Awards#The American Theatre Wing#The Broadway League
Bay Weekly

Building a Better Bridge

On Monday, May 23, elected officials representing Calvert and St. Mary’s counties converged in Solomons to discuss the future of the Thomas Johnson Bridge. Built in 1977, the two-lane bridge connects the two counties on each side of the Patuxent River and is traversed by over 30,000 drivers each day. According to the state of Maryland, it is also one of the state’s bridges to receive a “poor” rating.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Independent

The Independent

681K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy