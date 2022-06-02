ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys, Texans donate to families of Uvalde school shooting victims

By Leah Bolling
KTSM
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The NFL Foundation alongside the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans donated $800,000 to support the families of the 21 killed in the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde .

The Cowboys and the NFL Foundation will donate a combined $400,000, with $200,000 going to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the other $200,000 to Uvalde Strong Fund.

The NFL Foundation and Cowboys’ support will be directed to community recovery in the areas of mental health and trauma.

The Houston Texans organization announced it will be matching donations made by its players and contributing a combined $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund.

One-hundred percent of all donations toward the Robb School Memorial Fund will go to the victims and survivors of the incident. The Robb School Memorial Fund was made in collaboration with the OneStar Foundation and supported by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, among other local organizations and officials.

Anyone wishing to make contributions to the victims can do so using the Uvalde Strong Fund . The fund was made to support Uvalde individuals, families and community organizations healing from the tragedy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

