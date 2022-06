Division rivals square off when the Chicago Cubs (22-29) host the St. Louis Cardinals (29-22) in an NL Central battle on Friday afternoon. Chicago rolls into Friday's contest with some momentum, winning three straight games. The Cardinals have also been playing well, going 5-2 over their last seven games. Miles Mikolas (3-3, 2.67 ERA) gets the nod for St. Louis on Friday, while Marcus Stroman (2-4, 3.95 ERA) is on the mound for Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO