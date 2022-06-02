ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

McCarville announces 37th Assembly bid

By By Mark Berglund
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ewXCU_0fyGEtHh00

DeForest resident and current Dane County Board Supervisor Maureen McCarville, announced she is a aandidate for the 37th Wisconsin Assembly District seat.

“From our smallest children to our eldest seniors, every individual in the 37th Assembly district deserves to be represented by someone who will work tirelessly on their behalf. Whether it’s public safety, environmental preservation, veterans’ services, senior programs or infrastructure improvements, I pledge to listen to both sides and fight for progress. I will work hard in seeking win-win solutions to tough problems. I am willing to work across the aisle looking for common ground whenever possible in a respectful, professional manner.”

Maureen believes the time is right for a positive change in leadership in the 37th.District. Her background and experience include service in the Wisconsin National Guard for nine years, two terms as a trustee for the Village of DeForest and as a DeForest Police Commissioner for more than a decade. She is currently serving her fifth term as Dane County Board Supervisor. Maureen has served as Chair of the Dane County Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, and as a member of the Dane County Lakes and Watershed Commission, Emergency Medical Services Commission, Commission on Sensitive crimes, Airport Commission, Specialized Transportation Committee and Personnel and Finance Committee. During her time as village trustee and chair of the Park & Recreation Committee in DeForest, she organized five weekend-long, all-volunteer, Yahara River cleanup events. Maureen was previously voted “Volunteer of the Year” by the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce for her many years organizing the annual 4th of July parade.

Maureen has lived in DeForest since 1980. She has worked for Madison Gas & Electric Company for the past 38 years and is currently Manager of its Cash Management Department. Maureen enjoys volunteer work, both as a participant and coordinator, and serving the public through community, charitable and governmental service.

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Opinion | GOP obstruction knows no bounds

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' unashamed remarks condemning the University of Wisconsin System's Board of Regents for selecting UCLA's Jennifer Mnookin to lead the Madison campus was just another example of how Wisconsin legislative Republicans believe they can ignore the outcomes of elections. Because they hold a safe majority in both...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Deforest, WI
Government
City
Deforest, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Dane County, WI
Government
Dane County, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
seehafernews.com

Kiel School District Closes Title IX Investigation

For the first time since the situation in Kiel began, we have heard from School Superintendent Brad Ebert. He sent a letter to local media, where he addressed the Title IX investigation, saying the school board has “issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students.”
KIEL, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Ron Johnson editorial was over the line

Shame on the Capital Times. The editorial where you call Ron Johnson a "sick, twisted liar" is way over the line. You have a newspaper, so show some class. I get it — you don't agree or like Ron Johnson. That much is painfully obvious every single week, but what ever happened to writing a story and letting folks make up their own mind?
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Assembly#Infrastructure#Politics State#Politics Legislative#37th Assembly#Airport Commission
voiceofalexandria.com

Waukesha County judge clears way for hearing on Kettle Moraine School’s secret gender policy

(The Center Square) – Another Wisconsin school district is looking at a possible trial over its secret school gender policy. A Waukesha County judge on Wednesday dismissed a motion from the Kettle Moraine School District to dismiss a lawsuit brought by parents who say their policy of allowing kids to transition genders while at school and not tell parents is harming their children.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Resurfacing: Hwy 59 to Milton – Alternate route may be advisable

The WI Department of Transportation is resurfacing Hwy 59 from the roundabout on the east end of the overpass outside Milton to the Rock/Walworth County Line (just past County Line Road, approaching Whitewater.) While traffic is being maintained, there are rather long sections of one lane road with flag persons. On Thursday evening, June 2, for example traffic was stopped at three different locations. Consequently those traveling to Janesville may wish to consider an alternate route such as County N to Route 26 or Highway 89 to County A. According to Brad Marquardt, city public works director, the project is scheduled to be completed July 22, 2022.
WHITEWATER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wortfm.org

Madison Teachers Walk Out Over Proposed School District Budget, Wages

“Strive for five.” That was the message from faculty and staff from Madison East High School. The “five” they’re referencing is more specifically 4.7. That’s the percentage increase they want to see to their base wages in light of inflation and to line up with other Wisconsin school districts. The proposed budget released by the Madison school board last month allocates a base wage increase of 2% – less than half of what educators are demanding.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Activists worry as Milwaukee inches closer to hosting the Republican convention

On Wednesday Milwaukee city council unanimously approved a contract to host the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). The vote  secures a second chance for Milwaukee to host a major political convention after the disappointment of hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC), which was dramatically scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic If Milwaukee were […] The post Activists worry as Milwaukee inches closer to hosting the Republican convention appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WEA Trust, Health Tradition Health Plan leaving Wisconsin’s insurance market by end of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — WEA Trust and the Health Tradition Health Plan are getting out of Wisconsin’s health insurance market by the end of the year. In a news release Wednesday, the groups said existing plan members will be covered until they choose new coverage or until December 31, whichever is earlier. WEA Trust will continue members’ long term care, life and vision coverage.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Construction at Dane County Airport Leads to Planes Flying Over Isthmus

The main runway at the Dane County Airport runs directly north and south. That means usually, Madison’s north and south sides hear the most plane noise. But over the past week or so, the Isthmus has been hearing that plane noise instead. That’s because the airport is using side runways at different angles, as the main north-south runway undergoes construction and minor maintenance.
DANE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest, WI
6
Followers
7
Post
132
Views
ABOUT

DeForest Times-Tribune has been serving the DeForest community and surrounding communities since 1894. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at www.deforesttimes.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/deforest_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy