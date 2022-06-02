McCarville announces 37th Assembly bid

DeForest resident and current Dane County Board Supervisor Maureen McCarville, announced she is a aandidate for the 37th Wisconsin Assembly District seat.

“From our smallest children to our eldest seniors, every individual in the 37th Assembly district deserves to be represented by someone who will work tirelessly on their behalf. Whether it’s public safety, environmental preservation, veterans’ services, senior programs or infrastructure improvements, I pledge to listen to both sides and fight for progress. I will work hard in seeking win-win solutions to tough problems. I am willing to work across the aisle looking for common ground whenever possible in a respectful, professional manner.”

Maureen believes the time is right for a positive change in leadership in the 37th.District. Her background and experience include service in the Wisconsin National Guard for nine years, two terms as a trustee for the Village of DeForest and as a DeForest Police Commissioner for more than a decade. She is currently serving her fifth term as Dane County Board Supervisor. Maureen has served as Chair of the Dane County Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, and as a member of the Dane County Lakes and Watershed Commission, Emergency Medical Services Commission, Commission on Sensitive crimes, Airport Commission, Specialized Transportation Committee and Personnel and Finance Committee. During her time as village trustee and chair of the Park & Recreation Committee in DeForest, she organized five weekend-long, all-volunteer, Yahara River cleanup events. Maureen was previously voted “Volunteer of the Year” by the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce for her many years organizing the annual 4th of July parade.

Maureen has lived in DeForest since 1980. She has worked for Madison Gas & Electric Company for the past 38 years and is currently Manager of its Cash Management Department. Maureen enjoys volunteer work, both as a participant and coordinator, and serving the public through community, charitable and governmental service.