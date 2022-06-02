ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Hawkinson - 2022 graduate Farmington High School

Please share with readers what you choose to do in your spare time and how you spent your high school time with friends and extra-curricular activities?

I'm involved in many aspects at school from tech to student voice. My favorite though would be Farmington High School Mock Trial. I've been in mock trial every year of high school and have been a captain for three years.

Do you have a chosen pathway after graduation and who or what inspired that choice?

After graduation I plan to attend Winona State University and pursue a career in math education. I've always been a fan of helping others and I've been tutoring for a while.

Who was your favorite teacher or staff person in high school and why?

Mr. Yager is a counselor at Farmington High School. Originally, he worked at the tech desk which is were I spend most of my time. Even though he wasn't a teacher, I feel I learned the most from him.

Share anything you wish, about your family and support you have been given support and add new chapters to your life?

My single mom who works two jobs has always supported my future goals. I remember when I told her I was thinking about teacher, she had the biggest smile on her face.

What else would you like our readers to know about you?

I've always been driven to be the best version of myself and am excited to see what the future holds.

