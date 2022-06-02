ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iMessage and RCS: An unlikely pair we all want to see [Video]

By Derek Wise
9to5Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMessage is pretty great, there’s no denying that, but adding RCS support to the app would make a better user experience for everyone – iPhone users and Android users alike. While Apple seems unlikely to ever add support willingly, if Apple has the courage to put user experience just a bit...

