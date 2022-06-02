ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Strawberry Letter: The Candy Lady

 3 days ago

Subject: The candy lady

Dear Steve and Shirley, I’m a 59 year old mother of 2 grown sons and I pride myself on how well I raised them by myself. They both are educated with great jobs. My oldest son is married and he has a baby on the way with his wife. My youngest son is 29 and he is trying to send me to an early grave. When I was raising my boys, I had a village of strong women to help me. One of my nearest and dearest friends helped me the most and my sons loved to call her “The Candy Lady” because she always had some kind of candy in her purse. She never had children and never got married, but they never saw her go through all of the men and the drama in her life. Up until 2020, she was in an 11 year relationship with this married man. After they broke up, she was very depressed and I did all I could to snap her out of it. I even sent my 29 year old son over to change her locks, to prevent the married man from creeping back into her life. She called me a few days after that and said she was getting her life back on track and my son was going to teach her how to play tennis. I thought that a hobby would be helpful. Little did I know, she and my son have been seeing each other for over a year! He’s been living with her for a while and he won’t tell me how or why it all happened. He came to me last week and said he wanted to tell me something, but before he told me, he said there is nothing I can do about it. He told me that I shouldn’t be upset with my friend because age doesn’t matter and he called her his soulmate. The Candy Lady that I know has had over a hundred soulmates over the years. I don’t want my son with this old heffa. Is there anything I can do to break up my son and the candy lady?

JcLazyX210
2d ago

So you sent your straight son over a caugers house who is known to be fast and you are surprised this happen? Even though they been doing this for years you should had been known. if she sleeps with a married man you think she can't sleep with your son? she probably rocked his world lol. Two adults are in a relationship nothing you can do. Pray to God there's no STDs involved or kids lol.

IfYouOnlyKnew...
2d ago

Both the “candy lady”, and this woman’s son are adults!!! Human beings kill me, always trying to judge others (in this case, the woman’s supposed promiscuous ways) when they themselves are not perfect! We all have our flaws! More importantly, the Bible says”judge not, lest ye be judged!” The mother can either get on board with her son’s relationship with the “candy lady”, or “stay in her lane”, and mind her own business! Simple as that…🤔🤔🤔

Pamela heavenhelp
2d ago

As much as folk don’t want to hear it this kind of thing happens quite a bit…older women with younger men. I know the hardest thing for a mother to accept is that it’s happening to her son with one of her good friends. Unfortunately the young man is an adult and can make his own decisions and as much as you don’t like who he chose to give his heart to there is nothing you can do except let time and nature do what it does. After she figures out that she has nothing in common for real with this young man except sex, and she becomes the brunt of all of his young friends jokes,one of two things will happen, they will either stay together in spite of their age differences or part ways and he will have learned a valuable lesson about the cost of loving an older woman, and there are many some emotional some physical. I say let it run it’s course. People have to learn their own life’s lessons. Your son is no different.

Odyssey

Advice From Dying People

Despite the Depressive nature of the topic at hand and slightly ominous title, I want to preface this article by stating that my intent in writing this is to share what I have gained from working with individuals during their last chapters in this life. Although a taboo topic, death is an inevitable part of life and there is infinite beauty to reflect on before that time comes. Here are their thoughts (names have been changed in order to protect privacy).
