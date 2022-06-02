ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

One Child Dead in TX Mobile Home Fire

By Fire Engineering Staff
 3 days ago

According to a report from KXAN, a fire at a north Austin, Texas mobile home park Thursday morning killed one child, believed to be a four-year-old girl, and three others were seriously injured, one in life-threatening condition....

