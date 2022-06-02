One Child Dead in TX Mobile Home Fire

AUSTIN, Texas — The cast of AMC’s “Dark Winds” hopes their show will inspire more stories about Indigenous people. The noir thriller, which follows tribal police lieutenant Joe Leaphorn as he solves a series of crimes on Navajo land, opened the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, Thursday night with cast members including Zahn McClarnon, Jessica Matten, Kiowa Gordon and Deanna Allison. “We just hope that ‘Dark Winds’ keeps that door open for Indigenous talent and we continue on this route,” McClarnon, who plays Leaphorn, told the audience when asked how to keep stories of Indigenous people from becoming a “blip” on...

