ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marino, CA

Crews engage house fire in San Marino

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19DA4N_0fyG9bmR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KalnX_0fyG9bmR00
Crews engage house fire in San Marino 01:05

Fire crews were engaged with a house fire in San Marino early Thursday morning.

Both Pasadena Fire Department and San Marino Fire Department crews were on the scene of the blaze, which was first reported just after 5:30 a.m. on E. California Boulevard.

With Sky2 over the scene, large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the damaged roof of the home.

A cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Early morning fire destroys home in San Dimas

A large fire destroyed a home in San Dimas. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Sunday on Baseline near San Dimas Canyon Road. Crews managed to stop the fire before it spread in that neighborhood.The homeowner and a dog were able to escape without injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
SAN DIMAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Marino, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
San Marino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Marino, CA
Accidents
Key News Network

Trespassing Suspect Arrested in Stevenson Ranch

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Deputies from Newhall responded to a scene at Pico Canyon and Marriott Way in the unincorporated community of Stevenson Ranch for a Black male who was described as a trespassing suspect at the Arco station around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022.
foxla.com

LA firefighter surprises little boy who was nervous during serious medical procedure

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles firefighter is getting kudos on social media after he was seen cheering up a young boy at the hospital. According to the social media post shared by Bree Hoppe, she and Jaxx were both nervous ahead of the little boy's blood transfusion procedure. Few minutes into the serious medical procedure, the Los Angeles firefighter climbed up the ladder and cheered on the little boy from afar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: May 16 – May 22

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Pasadena Fire Department#Sky2
Santa Clarita Radio

Overturned Vehicle Crash Down Canyon Country Embankment Hospitalizes Two

A vehicle crashed down the embankment behind the Canyon Country Vallarta Supermarket on Saturday, landing on its left side and temporarily trapping two occupants in the wreckage. Around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of an expanded traffic collision with persons trapped, possibly requiring a technical rescue, on Shangri...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu early Saturday. The incident unfolded just after 12:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of PCH. It was there that authorities say the man was in the #2 lane when he was struck by a car that did not stop to render help. The man was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station Traffic Investigations Office at (818) 878-1808 (Report Reference 22-02918-10).      
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Ventura deputies find human remains in trash area of a Camarillo apartment building

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible homicide after two people searching for recyclables discovered human remains in the trash enclosure of a Camarillo apartment complex."I can't imagine going over to my trash and finding something like that," said resident Sandy Moore.According to VCSD, at about 6:50 a.m. deputies responded to the 300 block of Townsite Promenade and said that the body parts belong to an adult but could not specify the gender. "The medical examiner came out and confirmed they were adult human remains," said VCSD Sgt. Jason Karol. The cause of death has yet to be released. At this time, deputies are investigating this as a homicide. Investigators detained a man in the complex and said that he is a family member of the victim."Knowing quite a few people that live here, makes me wonder if it's somebody I came across," said resident Juan Munoz.Residents were told to stay in their homes and lock their doors earlier in the day but that order has since been lifted."It's shocking because I always think this is my like Mayberry, my little happy place," said resident Cheryl Perkins. "There's never any crime here."The medical examiner removed the remains later Friday evening. 
CAMARILLO, CA
foxla.com

Whittier Police officer dies after off-duty crash

WHITTIER, Calif. - A Whittier police officer has died after being involved in an off-duty traffic collision, according to the department. Officer Lanell Whitfield died after a crash in the city of Lynwood Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the department. "It is with great sadness that our department...
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
117K+
Followers
22K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy