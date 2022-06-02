Jada Pinkett-Smith Addresses Oscars Incident On “Red Table Talk”

This week’s episode of “Red Table Talk” explores the terrible effects of alopecia.

This episode includes the mother of 12-year-old Rio Allred, who suffered from alopecia and committed suicide after being bullied.

Former NBA star Charlie Villanueva speaks out about his secret suffering, a hair industry veteran discusses her emotional Alopecia journey and why it’s more than “just hair,” and top hair surgeon Dr. Meena Singh explains the many types of alopecia.

Jada Pinkett-Smith starts the program by addressing Chris Rock and Will Smith’s Oscars controversy.

“Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening,” said Pinkett-Smith.

Have you suffered from alopecia? What do you want people to know about the condition?

