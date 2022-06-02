ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett-Smith Addresses Oscars Incident On “Red Table Talk”

By Kiara Jacobs
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qysqy_0fyG9GRI00

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

This week’s episode of “Red Table Talk” explores the terrible effects of alopecia.

This episode includes the mother of 12-year-old Rio Allred, who suffered from alopecia and committed suicide after being bullied.

Former NBA star Charlie Villanueva speaks out about his secret suffering, a hair industry veteran discusses her emotional Alopecia journey and why it’s more than “just hair,” and top hair surgeon Dr. Meena Singh explains the many types of alopecia.

Jada Pinkett-Smith starts the program by addressing Chris Rock and Will Smith’s Oscars controversy.

“Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening,” said Pinkett-Smith.

Have you suffered from alopecia? What do you want people to know about the condition?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Psychiatrist who said Johnny Depp exhibited 'narcissistic' traits on the stand says he has 'emotional concussion' from trial backlash

An expert witness in the defamation trial against Amber Heard by her ex-husband Johnny Depp is speaking out about the backlash he received as a result of testifying. Dr. David R. Spiegel, a psychiatrist who testified that the Pirates of the Caribbean star exhibited “narcissistic traits” on the stand, penned an essay for Newsweek in which he spoke about the “stunning” personal attacks that came following his testimony. He shared that in addition to receiving “vile” comments on YouTube videos of his testimony and “four or five charming editorials” of his work to his email, his WebMD page was flooded with negative comments.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

‘The Kardashians’ Makes Fans Question Whether Kendall Jenner Knows How To Cut a Cucumber

On the latest episode of the Hulu series, The Kardashian’s Kendall Jenner freaks fans out. She goes over to her mom’s house and like most of us, she goes in her mom’s fridge to grab herself something to eat She opts for cucumbers and hummus. Her mom, clearly knowing her child, offers Kendall help; Kendall […] The post ‘The Kardashians’ Makes Fans Question Whether Kendall Jenner Knows How To Cut a Cucumber appeared first on The Mix 107.9.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Charlie Villanueva
MIX 107.9

‘The Ellen Show’ First-Ever Guest Will Also Be The Last

  After nearly two decades, ‘The Ellen Show’ will end and have a “full-circle moment” as her very first guest, Jennifer Aniston, will also appear as her last guest. Pink who wrote Ellen’s theme song will also appear as well as Billie Eilish. Ellen took to Twitter to talk about her final episodes, “When we […]
TV SHOWS
MIX 107.9

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Plans Early 2024 Release

More details are now emerging about the now confirmed ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel starring Jennifer Grey. According to ‘Variety’, ‘Long Shot’ and ‘50/50’ director Jonathan Levine has been brought aboard to direct the upcoming film. Jonathan said “Through co-writing it, I fell in love with the characters (new and old), the world of 1990s Catskills New […]
MOVIES
Variety

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper Behind ‘Bring It Back’, Dies at 35

Click here to read the full article. Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper better known by his stage name Trouble, has died at 35. The “Bring It Back” rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly caught in a fatal shooting altercation in Atlanta on Saturday night while sitting in his car. He had performed the same night, only hours before the incident. Orr’s death was confirmed by his label, Def Jam Recordings, in a post on Sunday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble,” the label wrote. “A true voice for his city...
ATLANTA, GA
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy