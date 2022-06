Lewis Hamilton has urged his Mercedes F1 team to find the solutions to the problems they have faced this season - within the month.Neither he nor new teammate George Russell have managed a victory this season, despite Hamilton and former partner Valtteri Bottas winning nine between them last year.That’s as a result of Mercedes’ new car design and subequent analysis and fixes failing to combat the porpoising and handling issues which have affected them.While the team have largely remained bullish on the prospects of the car being a front-runner once fixes are found, the fact remains that after seven rounds...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO