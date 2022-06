Scooter’s Coffee will open its second location in Katy since the grand opening of the Fry Road location April 22. The newest Scooter’s is slated to open June 20 at 979 S Mason Road, Katy. Open as early as 5:30 am, all of the drive-through coffee shop’s beverages—such as the Caramelicious espresso—are available hot, iced or blended. This location will hold a grand opening in July or August, when new customers will be offered special promotions. Aside from the newest Katy location on Fry Road, Scooter’s has a coffee shop in Pearland and plans to open another in Sugar Land in January 2023. www.scooterscoffee.com.

KATY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO