Big Data and Farmers Create Instant Wetlands to Help Migrating Birds

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO