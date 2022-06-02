ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Knight Shares The ‘Therapeutic Process’ In Creating Her New EP ‘My Drama’

By Jason Brow
 3 days ago
Let’s update the proverb: let ye without drama cast the first shade. After all, we’re all walking this life with baggage, and someone willing to help you with your weight is country star, Megan Knight. With her new EP, My Drama, Megan goes through it and comes out better for it in the end. Megan demonstrates over five tracks why she’s someone to watch if you’re a fan of country music, timeless classic rock, and heartfelt songwriting that’s unafraid to get personal.

The title track dips into the ’70s country-fried rock, creating a lovers’ anthem about how Megan can “deal with your demons and your trauma / if you can live with me and my drama.” The second track, “Take It To The Grave,” reflects how hard it is to get closure when everything turns into something “better left unsaid.” In “Hard Way To Go, Megan showcases her undeniably powerful voice in a country-rock anthem about embracing the uncertainty of the future. “Novocaine” channels the numbness that comes from the emotional cost of simply living in this world. The project ends with “Easy To Forget,” a closing benediction about the temporary nature of heartbreak.

“Creating this record was a very therapeutic process. It walks you through all the stages of grief; it brings a level of relatability and comfort to the listener as we walk through the storm together,” Megan shares with HollywoodLife. “For anyone going through their healing journey, I believe this record will be both empowering and enlightening in regard that there is a newfound light at the end of the tunnel. I really took off the rose-colored glasses in the process and faced dark realities eye to eye.”

Megan – hailing from Williamstown, New Jersey – has been putting her heart and soul into her music since she picked up the guitar at the age of twelve. After honing her skills with some local performances, she started releasing covers (check out her 2020 version of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”) and original tracks. 2018 saw the release of her State Of Mind EP. In the subsequent years, she’s released new and engaging originals. Though the pandemic might have slowed her ascent, Megan is ready to bring the noise, cause some drama, and prove why she should be on repeat whenever you get the aux cable.

