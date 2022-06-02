ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sexy Cutout Dress For Malibu Date Night With Travis Barker

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Md2UG_0fyG5MJ800
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous as she grabbed a bite with her husband Travis Barker at Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday, June 1. The 43-year-old reality star stunned in a black dress with diamond-shaped cutouts down the sides, as she held the 46-year-old drummer’s hand heading the car. She completed the outfit with some extra tall platform boots that matched her dress. The Poosh founder also had her hair styled in a ponytail for the date night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgFxm_0fyG5MJ800
Kourtney and Travis held hands while leaving Nobu. (BACKGRID)

Just like his wife, Travis rocked an all-black outfit, but of course, he had a bit more of his punk rock inspiration. Other than a pair of dark black pants and dress shoes, he sported a faded-looking t-shirt for goth rock icons Bauhaus. He also accessorized with a pair of slim sunglasses as the couple headed out after dinner. Travis also took to his Instagram Story to show off a closer look at the pair’s footwear with a black-and-white shot of their shoes.

The pair were also joined by Travis’ stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya for dinner. With the newlyweds blending their families, a source close to Kourt revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she wants to be “the best step-mom ever.” Other than dinner, it seemed like the couple may have taken a romantic, moonlit walk on the beach, as Kourtney posted a few videos of the waves on the shore to her Instagram Story.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Italy on May 22. After the eventful and star-studded wedding, the pair stuck around in Italy for a romantic honeymoon. The pair were seen sightseeing and relaxing with Travis’ kids during their stay in Italy. Even though the Barkers looked like they had a great time on their honeymoon, it seems like they’re both happy to be home and hitting some of their favorite date night spots back in Los Angeles. They were seen arriving back with Travis’ son Landon, 18, on May 28.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barkers#Wedding#Poosh#Instagram Story
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Kourtney “Hysterically Cried” After Breaking Her $1M Engagement Ring

Once upon a time, when the Kardashians were still on E!, Kim Kardashian cried after losing her diamond earring in the ocean, and Kourtney Kardashian replied, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” I have a feeling that Kim might be holding that moment over her sister’s head at the moment. During the May 12 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney broke her engagement ring, and her reaction was just as intense as Kim’s. (To be fair, the ring was from Travis Barker, the love of her life, and worth $1 million. Kim’s earring was “only” $75,000.)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy