Fayetteville, NC

Jeffery "Jeff" Lynn Jacob

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Jeffery "Jeff" Lynn Jacob, 58 of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6:00...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Leonard Crawford

Leonard Crawford, 74, went home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2022. God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come to me”, with tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away, although we loved you dearly, we knew you could not stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your body laid to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Susan Elizabeth Carver Williams

MARYVILLE - Susan Elizabeth Carver Williams of Maryville, formerly of Knoxville and Kingsport TN, and of Durham NC, died at Ft. Sanders Hospital on June 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bon L. and Georgia Quesenberry Carver of Kingsport. Susan was an artist, writer, friend, teacher,...
MARYVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Samuel Harold Anderson Jr.

Samuel Harold Anderson, Jr. was born on November 17, 1926, in Kingsport, TN to Mary Jane Brown Anderson and Samuel Harold Anderson, Sr. and passed away at his home on May 31, 2022. He attended Dobyns-Bennett High School, graduating early to proudly serve in the United States Navy. At the conclusion of WWII, he attended the University of Tennessee where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. While at UT, he met the love of his life, DeLois Hicks.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anthony Wayne Hall

WISE, VA. - Anthony Wayne Hall, 40, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at home. He was a meat cutter for the United Grocery in Norton, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Letcher Taylor. Surviving are his mother, Nancy Hall Taylor (Rodney Gentry), Wise; brother, Austin...
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland

KINGSPORT – Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland, 79 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence following a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roxie Mahoney

CHURCH HILL- Roxie Mahoney, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, peacefully at home with her family by her side. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Earl Dunn officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 PM to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eva Faye Housewright

CHURCH HILL- Eva Faye Housewright, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital with her family by her side. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Ed McLain officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:30 AM to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Virgie Greene

JOHNSON CITY - Frances Virgie Greene, 92 of Johnson City, finally made her way to see the Lord and to be with her beloved family past on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born in Kingsport, TN on March 24, 1930, a daughter of the late Onzo and Flossie Mullins, she had resided in this area most of her wonderful life. She married the love of her life, “(the little darling)” Don Paul Greene in 1946 and retired as owner/operator of Virgie’s Salon after running it most of her adult life. Virgie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, “Granny”, and friend who loved to talk, dance and play the piano.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. M. Mabel Bright

KINGSPORT - Mrs. M. Mabel Bright, 97, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick

DUFFIELD, VA./BIG STONE GAP, VA - Our precious brother, Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick, born June 1, 1942, received his wings this morning, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:33a.m. We loved him so very much and he will be missed always until we make that final trip and then we will be together eternally. Ronald was the sweetest person you could ever meet. He loved everyone. He never looked for the bad in people, he only saw the good. We were so blessed to have him for eighty (80) years. His heart was so soft. Many times, he gave to little children when he didn't have anything for himself, but he loved doing that. We, his siblings, loved him so much and he showed his love for us every day. His life was not easy. He fought cancer for over 15 years and now his fight is over. He was so very special. He never complained, just accepted the cross that he was given to bear. His big brother was his hero and he never failed to be so very quick with his "I love You" and we exchanged those words daily. He was also so proud of his little brother's faith and the courage he has shown with the cross that he has to bear. If It were possible to describe Ronald with one word, it would be LOVE. His love was always there for everyone to see. His fight is over now because God came with open arms to take him home and now, he is surrounded with nothing but love and there will be no pain ever again. We will miss you sweetheart and we will see you again in a while.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Heritage lives on: Rita Forrester honored at Carter Fold

HILTONS — Most nights at the Carter Family Fold include music and history, but Saturday, June 4th, was a night like none other in Hiltons. Members of the Outstanding Virginian Award Committee presented Carter Family descendant Rita Forrester with the Outstanding Virginian Award at the place that carries her family’s history and country music’s heritage: the Carter Family Fold.
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Christopher Allen Carpenter

SURGOINSVILLE – Christopher Allen Carpenter, 32, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his family by his side. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Freddy Freeman officiating. The burial will follow to Oakdale Central Baptist Church cemetery.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brenda Mullins

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Brenda Mullins - 71, of Big Stone Gap, VA passed away at her home on Friday, June 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Flora Lee Smith

Flora Lee Smith, 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 30, 2022 from Holston Manor. A memorial service to honor Flora will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Downtown at 6:00pm with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm-6:00pm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Daniel "Dan" McKinney

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Daniel "Dan" McKinney passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on the afternoon of June 1, 2022, just shy of his 93rd birthday. Dan served in the U.S. Army in the 10th infantry division and was stationed in Europe during the Korean Conflict. He wore many hats throughout his long life, having served as a truck driver, farmer, equipment operator, logger, construction worker, and coal miner. Dan was described by his friends and family as the most hard-working man they'd ever known. He enjoyed tending to his garden, digging, cutting down trees, driving trucks, working on vehicles, and many more dirty and dangerous activities. His favorite place in the world was sitting on top of his bulldozer.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

William E. (Bill) McDaniel, aka “Wahoo”

Bill McDaniel passed away after a sudden heart attack on Tuesday, May 31st . Friends are welcome to gather in remembrance at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Sunday, June 5th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 pm. A brief funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. Internment of ashes will be at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, June 8th at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Posts 3/265.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jennia Sims

On Monday, May 30, 2022, God came and took Jennia home and now she is whole. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and a friend to many. Jennia loved to travel and was a caregiver for her entire family. She attended Vermont United Methodist Church. Jennia was preceded in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ruth H. Francisco

KINGSPORT - Ruth H. Francisco, 89, of Kingsport, died Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at NHC Rehab in Kingsport after a brief illness. Born in Fordtown, she graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and Whitney Business College. Ruth retired from Clemons. Clemons, the family company, provided ground transportation for Eastman for over 65 years. She loved her family, cooking and watching sports.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Leon Humphrey announces candidacy for Carter County mayor

ELIZABETHTON — The son of a former Carter County mayor has announced his candidacy for mayor in the August general election. Leon Humphrey is running as an independent candidate against two other candidates, Republican Patty Woodby and independent Devon Buck. Humphrey is 27 and works as a security supervisor...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

VanDyke, Helton each win twice at Kingsport

KINGSPORT — For Kres VanDyke and Keith Helton, winning was twice as nice at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. The three-eighths-mile concrete oval hosted twin features for the NASCAR Weekly Series Late Model Stock and Sportsman cars, and the drivers swept their respective classes. VanDyke was back to the...
KINGSPORT, TN

