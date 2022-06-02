St. David's North Austin becomes first Center of Excellence for kidney donation in Texas

St. David's North Austin Medical Center's kidney transplant program has become the first Donor Care Network Center of Excellence in Texas.

Becoming a center of excellence means that St. David's North Austin is committed to not just the recipient but also the kidney donor. It agrees to follow specific best-practices to make the whole process — from agreeing to donate a kidney through surgery and recovery — easier for the donor and the donor's caretaker.

"It means we're committed to providing the best care for our donors and not just saying, 'We think living donors are great,'" said Dr. Jacqueline Lappin, the surgical director of the kidney transplant program at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center. "We're really rolling out the red carpet for donors and caregivers."

It took two years to do all the paperwork and meet the qualifications to become a center of excellence, Lappin said.

St. David's North Austin began doing kidney transplants in 1996. It has been growing the program from about 20 to 30 transplants a year to 75 a year, with a goal of reaching 150 transplants a year.

It's one of two hospitals in the area doing kidney transplants. the University of Texas Dell Seton Medical Center opened its kidney transplant program in November and did its first transplants in February.

Both are on a path to expand to other abdominal transplants, such as liver and pancreas, that are not currently offered in Austin.

How one kidney becomes six or seven

A center of excellence also participates in the National Kidney Registry, which allows donors to give a kidney without having a recipient in mind or to give a kidney even if the recipient they want to get a kidney isn't a match. Their intended recipient can then receive a kidney from another donor through the registry.

Living donation is important because a kidney from a living donor tends to last twice as long as a kidney that comes from a deceased person, Lappin said.

"It's a less hazardous procedure for the recipient," Lappin said. "They are getting a top-quality kidney that should work right away."

Kidneys from a deceased donor have typically been through some trauma that caused the donor to die, Lappin said. It also takes on average about six years of being listed for a kidney to receive a deceased donor kidney, but some people can wait 10 years or more depending on the makeup of their blood and how hard it is to find a compatible kidney.

With a living donor, someone offers to give one of their two kidneys. If they meet all the health requirements and it is safe for them to give a kidney, they can then make a donation.

Currently, 71% of St. David's North Austin's kidney transplants come from living donors. "Ordinarily, if you're doing 30%, you're doing really well," Lappin said.

What has made a difference at St. David's North Austin is its participation in the National Kidney Registry and the education it does around that. It encourages all of its potential kidney transplant recipients to reach out to friends and family members and through social media about their need for a kidney.

If someone in their network agrees to donate a kidney and they aren't a match, St. David's helps connect them to the registry rather than keeping that kidney at the center. That donation starts a chain of donations that eventually will come back to the recipient whose initial donor came forward.

Lappin said that first kidney donation through the registry can begin six or seven different chains of donors and recipients. Instead of just one person in Austin getting a kidney, multiple people around the country could benefit, including people with hard-to-match blood types and antibodies.

"We'll get at least one kidney, if not more," Lappin said, because the donor chain that's started can turn into multiple donor chains.

Lappin said people have begun to ask how her center is able to have so many living kidney donations. Working through the National Kidney Registry is the key, she said.

United by a kidney

Georgine Dodds, 64, knows what it's like to benefit from the registry. The Austinite had polycystic kidney disease, which is a genetic disorder that causes cysts to form on the kidneys. In October 2020, she was experiencing extreme fatigue and a sudden decline in kidney function. "It went down really fast," she said. "You feel like you are slowly dying," she said of kidney disease.

Dodds didn't have any family members who could give her a kidney. She disseminated her need for a kidney on social media and through friends. Ten people came forward to donate to her, but one by one they were ruled out for one health reason or another.

Then a high school friend was approved to donate a kidney to Dodds. It felt like a miracle. Dodds already had been placed on dialysis, which is only a temporary solution to kidney failure.

Dodds was ready to receive that kidney, but when her friend's kidney was removed, the surgeons worried that it would not do well during the travel from New Jersey. Her friend's kidney went to a recipient there.

Dodds wouldn't get a kidney that day, but she did move up the list in priority because she had had a donor give a kidney on her behalf.

The next day, Dodds was notified that a kidney had been found for her. On Sept. 21, 2021, Dodds got her kidney transplant.

She felt the difference immediately. "I had a lot of energy," Dodds said. "I got my life back."

Cathy Spaniol, 58, was that donor. Spaniol started down the path toward being a kidney donor after she saw on social media that a woman in her town of Clarksburg, Mass., needed a kidney.

"I didn't know her, but I had had such good health. When I saw her post, I figured I should do this for her," Spaniol said.

Spaniol went through the process beginning in January 2021 to qualify to donate, but it turns out the woman in Massachusetts had found another donor. Spaniol, though, decided to keep going through the process and become an altruistic donor — someone who doesn't have a specific recipient in mind.

At first, she was told her kidney was headed to New York, but then learned it had been sent to Texas to Dodds, instead.

The women have learned since then that their chain had seven different donor-recipient pairs before a kidney came back to Dodds.

The National Kidney Registry does not reveal the identities of donors or recipients, but they can write a letter to each other. Dodds did write that letter, and Spaniol agreed to communicate with her. At first, Spaniol wasn't sure she wanted to connect with her recipient, but "then I thought if someone gave me a kidney, I'd at least want to thank them," she said.

The women have developed an unexpected friendship.

In April, Spaniol flew to Austin and surprised Dodds in the parking lot of St. David's North Austin Medical Center during a Donate Life event to encourage more organ donation.

Dodds remembers thinking that there was this woman coming toward her who looked like Spaniol, but there was no way it could be her. "It was the greatest surprise of my life," Dodds said, "... that she would do something that spectacular." Of course, this was the same woman who had given a kidney to a stranger.

They are already planning to see one another again in July, this time in Maine.

"My health is excellent," Dodds said. "It's night and day."

For Dodds, the hardest part of the whole experience wasn't the surgery and the recovery. It was asking people to give her a kidney.

Dodds was told that because of her blood type and antibodies, if she had waited for a deceased donor, it would have been about eight years before she would have received it. "I wanted to get back to my life," she said, which meant asking for help with finding a kidney.

Had she not asked her high school friend, Dodds would never have received Spaniol's kidney and six other people would not have gotten their kidneys through the National Kidney Registry in the chain that Dodds' friend began.

"You just never know," Spaniol said.

How to become a living donor

Find out more by contacting the National Kidney Registry, kidneyregistry.org. Donors' medical care is covered by the recipient's insurance, and the National Kidney Registry also has some assistance for lost wages and transportation needs.