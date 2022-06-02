🔴 Kodiak Vs Delta - High School Softball LIVE STREAM

It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Lake Beattie announce her passing on April 29, 2022, of an acute pulmonary embolism. Elizabeth was born on May 31, 2003, in Kodiak, Alaska to Lavender Lake (McDonald) Rambac and Eric Braden Beattie. She was a 2021 graduate of Kodiak High School and was attending Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. There, she was studying Psychology and had planned to go into the counseling profession to help individuals overcome mental health issues.

