Premier League

Manchester United Trigger One Year Extension on Dylan Levitt Contract

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Manchester United have triggered the one year extension on Dylan Levitt’s current contract, keeping the Welshman at Old Trafford until next summer.

United have extended the young midfielders current deal until the summer of 2023 however, the club have reportedly not made a full decision on his future.

Levitt spent last season on loan in Scotland with Dundee United where he was able to showcase his talent playing first team football.

The Welshman impressed highly in Scotland and had a standout campaign for the Scottish side.

Since joining Dundee United, Levitt has also become a full Welsh international and was praised for another strong performance for Wales against Poland in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday night.

According to Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News;

Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension in Dylan Levitt's contract following an exceptional season on loan with Dundee United.

Levitt, 21, was entering the final month of his contract but United have taken up their option of an additional year to tie the midfielder to the club until 2023 and will make a decision on whether he stays for the remainder of his contract or departs for a fee to gain the first-team playing time he is evidently ready for.”

Levitt has already been linked with a number of clubs ahead of the summer window but would now require a fee to leave United permanently.

Dundee United are said to want to bring Levitt back to the club as well as reported interest from Cardiff City on a potential loan move, reported by Darren Witcoop.

The latest coverage of Manchester United

