Prince Louis absolutely steals the show at the Queen’s jubilee celebration

By Cassandra Stone
 3 days ago
Little kids will humble you no matter who you are or where you come from, full stop. And while we can only assume Kate Middleton and the royal family hoped Prince Louis would embody the perfectly poised persona of a true royal during today's big event—that's not quite how it went down.

During the Trooping the Colour parade in honor of his great-grandmother (aka the Queen of England), Prince Louis delivered facial expressions and hilarious reactions that kind of stole the spotlight from the rest of the family. (Now of course Prince Louis wasn't demonstrating poor behavior or anything like that, he's just being four.)

It started with the carriage ride to Buckingham Palace with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Chris Jackson/Getty

It's giving "Ugh, why do I have to do this?" vibes, especially because each one of those kids looks like they desperately wish they could wear a pair of sunnies to shield their little eyes.

The adorable reactions continued on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where the Royal Air Force put on their annual flyover show in honor of the Queen.

Chris Jackson/Getty

You know what? Between the airplanes and the massive crowd below full of hundreds of thousands of loyal subjects, it probably is extremely loud. Especially if you're not used to such overstimulation! There hasn't been a traditional Trooping the Colour parade since 2019 due to the pandemic, so this is all new to Lou.

Perhaps most adorable is the cute conversation Prince Louis was having with his great-granny as he chatted her up during the celebration. She looks utterly delighted by his antics, as any grandmother would.

And though we're just viewers with no real context to the conversation happening between mother and son here, any mom who's ever had a four-year-old out in public can surmise what kind of words may have been exchanged.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The photos of little Louis animatedly celebrating Queen Elizabeth's history-making 70 years on the throne have been making the rounds on social media, because the meme game is strong with this one.

Ain't no child like a youngest child, amiright? We love a big personality, folks.

