ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

How to Take Fantastic Landscape Photos Without Even Leaving Your Car

By Alex Cooke
Fstoppers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you watch videos of professional landscape photographers in action, you will probably notice that they often have to hike miles through often unforgiving terrain to get the shot. However, for many of us, such hikes simply are not possible or desirable. If you...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

How To Get Stunning Light Each Daytime for Landscape Photography

One of the biggest mistakes in landscape photography is to think that the best light appears just around sunset or sunrise. You could get the best light you have ever seen in your life straight around noon, as well. This is what you have to consider. After some rainy days...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

How to Light and Shoot Your First High-Key Portrait

The high-key portrait is a classic look that has retained its popularity over many decades, but it requires good knowledge of lighting to execute it properly. If you are new to portrait lighting and wondering how to create the high-key look, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

3 Must-Know Tips for Capturing Beautiful Seascapes

Over the past six weeks, I've photographed more sunsets than I can count along the coast. As someone who primarily shoots on land, I had a lot to learn about shooting the sea and have put together a few of the most important lessons I came away with for your next seascape location.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
Fstoppers

A Complete Portrait Retouching Workflow in Affinity Photo

While Photoshop and Capture One are still the most popular choices for retouching work, in the past few years, several alternative programs have made major advancements, giving photographers quite a few viable alternatives. One such program is Affinity Photo, and this excellent video tutorial will show you a complete portrait retouching workflow in the application.
SOFTWARE
Fstoppers

Think Outside the Box With Luminar Neo

Now in its seventh year and incarnation as Luminar Neo, Skylum's editing software can fit the needs of some photographers as a standalone app or as a plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom. But what if you want to push the limits of your creativity with it? That's when you have to think outside of the box.
SOFTWARE
Fstoppers

Important Advice for Portrait Photographers

Portrait photography is a popular but challenging genre that requires you to be at the top of your game in handling a camera, creating lighting setups, post-processing, posing, interacting with a subject, and more. If you are new to the genre and looking to improve, check out this great video tutorial that offers some helpful advice sure to improve your images.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

How a Dry Cabinet Can Protect Your Cameras and Lenses

If you live in a particularly humid environment, you might not think about all that moisture very often, but it can cause some serious damage to your cameras and lenses in the long-term. If you live in such an area, a dry cabinet can protect your gear, and this excellent video will show you both how they are used and why they are beneficial.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Cars
Fstoppers

A Review of the Revolutionary Sony Xperia 1 IV Camera Phone

Camera phones have become remarkably advanced in the last few years, especially as we have seen some impressive advancements in computational photography that help to offset the drawbacks of their small sensors. Sony's new Xperia 1 IV ups the ante even more by being the first phone with an optical zoom, and this great video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it.
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

The Forgotten Force Behind Your Photography

Visual weight is an often overlooked but essential component of your photographs. It influences how your pictures are viewed and is what drives your compositions. It is the force that draws your attention within an image but is often ignored by photographers. Every element in a photo has a different visual weight. Consequently, a picture’s various components work against each other. Each is vying for attention. In other words, we notice some things before others. It is why we compose shots in particular ways and decide what elements we include within the frame to ensure balance, flow, rhythm, and hierarchy. If we want compelling pictures, we can use our knowledge of visual weight to dictate how the viewer reads them.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy